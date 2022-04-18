San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets Prediction & Match Preview - April 18th | MLB Season 2022

The San Francisco Giants travel to Citi Field to take on the New York Mets in the first of their four-game series on April 18. With both teams having winning records and playoff aspirations in 2022, this series should be a fun back and forth battle. This game might set the tone for the series.

The San Francisco Giants find themselves in a competitive NL West where the LA Dodgers and Colorado Rockies are currently tied for the lead. So, a win in the Big Apple could help them separate themselves from the pack.

The New York Mets are also off to a great start to the season, and a win over their West-Coast rivals could go a long way to boosting their confidence.

Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets | Regular Season

Date & Time: Monday, April 17, 7:10 PM EDT

Venue: Citi Field, New York, NY

San Francisco Giants Preview

The San Francisco Giants will need to bring high-level play with them across the country for this game. The first game of an East Coast series is always challenging for a West Coast team. But the experienced roster should know how to handle themselves and hopefully take care of business in New York.

Key Player - Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson

Former All-Star Joc Pederson has quickly gotten up to full speed in the early days of the 2022 season, where he has hit a Batting Average of .333. This offensive output is exactly what his team needs, and expect it to continue on the big stage in New York.

One of Joc Pederson's two homers this season can be found below along with his unique celebrations, posted by Talkin' Baseball on Twitter.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Joc Pederson home run but the handshakes afterwards might be even more impressive Joc Pederson home run but the handshakes afterwards might be even more impressive https://t.co/C7rsXu3m6o

San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Alex Cobb

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Steven Duggar, CF Joey Bart, C

New York Mets Preview

The New York Mets have put together a very capable lineup and when they are firing on all cylinders, they can beat any team in the MLB.

This home game will provide an excellent opportunity to test themselves against one of the game's top teams. It will also give their pitching rotation a test against a very strong offensive team.

Key Player - Tylor Megill

Mets Pitcher Tylor Megill looking bendy

Tylor Megill will be starting the game on the mound for the New York Mets, the third time this season. Megill has pitched 10.1 innings and currently has an ERA of 0.00! It's not a typo as he has actually not allowed a run this season. If Megill can maintain this absurd pace, the home team will be primed for a victory.

The Mets star recently spoke about his start to the season.

"It's a blast! I mean, just playing the game I love, going out, and helping the team win."

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo "It's a blast," Tylor Megill says of his recent run of success: "It's a blast," Tylor Megill says of his recent run of success: 🎥 "It's a blast," Tylor Megill says of his recent run of success: https://t.co/r72Qzjc6dY

New York Mets Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Tylor Megill

Jeff McNeil, LF Starling Marte, RF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Eduardo Escobar, 3B Robinson Cano, 2B Dominic Smith, DH Travis Jankowski, CF Tomas Nido, C

Giants vs Mets Match Prediction

Tylor Megill unfortunately won't retain his 0.00 ERA as the San Francisco Giants will score 6 runs. But they will fall short of the New York Mets, who will put up 9, leading to a home team victory on April 18.

Where to Watch Giants vs Mets

In the San Francisco region, the game can be found on NBCS BA, and in New York, it can be watched on the SNY Network at 7:10 PM EDT.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat