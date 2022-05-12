San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals Prediction & Match Preview - May 14th | MLB Season 2022

The San Francisco Giants resume their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the second of a three-game series in a noon matchup between two of the National League's best teams. The defending National League West champions are poised to compete for the division crown again as they are two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The St. Louis Cardinals are hoping to catch the Milwaukee Brewers in their division as they narrowly missed the postseason last year. So far, the season is split after each team took two games at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Match Details:

Fixture: San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Saturday, May 14, 11:05 a.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

San Francisco Giants Preview:

The Giants have been holding their own in the most competitive division in baseball, the National League West. The team is currently slated at third in runs per game in all of Major League Baseball. During their five-game winning streak, the team has averaged over six runs per game. With All-Star third baseman Evan Longoria returning to the lineup this weekend, the offense should be able to continue rolling.

Manager Gabe Kapler is in the midst of a second consecutive stellar season as team president Farhan Zaidi continues to benefit from the decision to bring the skipper in immediately after his dismissal from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr.

San Francisco Giants v Colorado Rockies

The outfielder from Baltimore, Maryland, has been riding a hot streak out of the leadoff spot for the club. Over his last three games, Wade Jr. has driven in over five runs and is slugging an even .500 on the season.

Just Baseball @JustBBMedia



He ties it right back up for the Giants with a 436-foot BOMB to right center Welcome, back LaMonte Wade Jr! 🟠He ties it right back up for the Giants with a 436-foot BOMB to right center Welcome, back LaMonte Wade Jr! 🟠⚫️He ties it right back up for the Giants with a 436-foot BOMB to right center 💣 https://t.co/Pt5DHyPo7k

"Welcome, back LaMonte Wade Jr! He ties it right back up for the Giants with a 436-foot BOMB to right center" - @ Just Baseball

Wade Jr. has been a spark plug for the San Francisco Giants out of the leadoff spot.

San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup:

1 Lamonte Wade Jr., RF 2 Brandon Belt, 1B 3 Darin Ruff, DH 4 Joc Pederson, LF 5 Brandon Crawford, SS 6 Mike Yastrzemski, CF 7 Joey Bart, C 8 Evan Longoria, 3B 9 Mauricio Dubon, 3B

St. Louis Cardinals Preview:

The Cardinals continue their road trip in a May that has seen the offense come alive for the club. The team is averaging five runs per game for this month. While the lineup is incredibly top-heavy, the top four of the lineup each boasts an OPS over .800. While the bullpen has been suspect, the hitting has been doing an adequate job of minimizing the effects of the relievers' inconsistency.

Manager Carlos Marmol is doing a splendid job managing the staff filled with high-potential rookies and aging superstars and keeping the roster focused on achieving the goal of returning to the playoffs. This is an especially impressive accomplishment when one realizes it is Marmol's first year in what he hopes to be a long career as a Major League Baseball manager.

Key Player - Juan Yepez

Outfielder Juan Yepez is just 24 years old but is helping the St. Louis Cardinals keep pace in the NL Central.

The 24-year-old Venezuelan outfielder only has 25 at-bats in Major League Baseball at this point, however Juan Yepez is maxmizing the opportunity he has been given to this point. The young outfielder is hitting .440 with an astounding OPS of 1.281 during his brief call-up with the team. He's made such an impression that manager Carlos Marmol has planted him sqaure in the cleanup spot behind Nolan Arenado.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ A no doubt tank job from Juan Yepez! A no doubt tank job from Juan Yepez! https://t.co/KFJKSXTzuj

"A no doubt tank job from Juan Yepez!" - @ Talkin' Baseball

While Juan Yepez will naturally come back down to earth eventually, Giants pitching should be wary of the rookie from Caracas.

St. Louis Cardinals Projected Lineup:

1 Tommy Edman, 2B 2 Paul Goldschmidt, 1B 3 Nolan Arenado, 3B 4 Juan Yepez, LF 5 Albert Pujols, DH 6 Dylan Carlson, RF 7 Harrison Bader, CF 8 Yadier Molina, C 9 Paul Dejong, SS

San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals Prediction:

Both teams enter the series in the midst of a hot streak. With skillsets so evenly matched, the tie will go to the home team, in this case St. Louis. The St. Louis Cardinals are hopeful they can use their top four lineup spots ot cause early issues to a San Francisco Giants pitching staff that had a solid April. Expect this to be a tightly contested bout between two high-quality foes as the Cardinals take the second game of the series.

Where to watch:

San Francisco Giants: NBC Sports Bay Area

St. Louis Cardinals: Bally Sports Midwest

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt