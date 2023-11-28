Sandy Alcantara's $3,250,000 Botaniko Drive Florida mansion puts the spotlight on Marlins star's affluent lifestyle

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara recently splurged big to acquire a home in Florida, showcasing his affluent lifestyle. In a deal brokered by The Keyes Company representative Ramona Bautista, former major league catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez sold his Botaniko Drive mansion to Alcantara for a whopping $3.25 million.

The luxurious abode has six bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, and a media room. It also has a four-car garage, a jacuzzi, and an outdoor swimming pool.

As per TMZ, Bautista said that Pudge and his wife were 'welcoming and supportive' of Alcantara's family after selling their mansion to the Marlins pitcher, adding:

"Pudge and his beautiful wife Patricia were so welcoming and supportive of Sandy's family. The energy felt at the closing was a blessing."

Sandy Alcantara is in the third year of his five-year, $56 million contract with the Miami Marlins, which he signed back in 2022 and will run through the 2027 season.

According to Spotrac, the deal includes a $1,500,000 signing bonus, $56,000,000 guaranteed and an annual average salary of $11,200,000. His basic salary in 2024 will be $9,000,000, with a total salary of $9,300,000.

A look into Sandy Alcantara's MLB Career

In July 2013, at 17 years old, the Dominican baseball pitcher signed with the St. Louis Cardinals as an international free agent. He spent four years in the Cardinals-affiliated minor league teams before finally being promoted to the majors in the 2017 season.

However, on December 14, 2017, the Cardinals traded Alcantara to the Miami Marlins along with Magneuris Sierra, Zac Gallen and Daniel Castano in exchange for Marcell Ozuna. He pitched five innings for one run, three hits, five walks and two strikeouts in his debut for the Marlins.

His best year came in 2022 when he won the National League Cy Young Award. He was 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 32 appearances. However, he couldn't replicate his 2022 season, going 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA and 151 strikeouts across 28 starts in the 2023 campaign.

It remains to be seen if Sandy Alcantara can find his rhythm back and produce another Cy Young season.

