“Says a lot about the MLB is handling broadcasts“ “Get rid of Peacock games” - Fans blame MLB for skewed broadcasts after Astros manager Dusty Baker admits to watching Netflix over baseball during quarantine

We have all been there. And now it is Dusty Baker’s turn.
The Houston Astros skipper got a positive Covid-19 diagnosis last Friday. Hence, he was forced to spend 10 days away from the team, owing to MLB regulations.
So when the Astros squared off against the Guardians on Sunday afternoon, Baker struggled to find a way to watch the game. It was exclusive to the OTT platform Peacock, a subscription which Baker didn’t have. After running out of ways to watch the game, Baker eventually opted to watch a Bob Marley documentary on Netflix.
"That was a pretty good afternoon," Baker said. "I followed the game on my phone."
Being a sports fan in this modern day and age requires managing a bundle of subscriptions for broadcasts and live streams. The options are far too many, so it’s virtually impossible -- and financially taxing -- to have a viewing pass for every platform.
Athletes and coaching staff are almost always involved in the thick of the action. As a result, they don’t need to bother with finding a solution to watch their own team.
Unless, of course, they can’t make it to a particular game under exceptional circumstances like that of Dusty Baker's over the weekend. Given that the Astros lost 1-0 to a fifth-inning single, his decision to watch Netflix turned out to be a good call.
Dusty Baker’s struggles sparks huge debate on MLB’s skewed broadcasts
Given that Dusty Baker is 73 years young, we can’t fault him for not being tech-savvy. But it’s not just people of a certain age, is it? Many millennials go through the same ordeal on a regular basis.
Do you have three subscriptions? It won’t cut it. If you want to keep up with every game, you need to have them all.
Several fans have been left frustrated with the streaming-exclusive games, which they believe are making baseball more inaccessible to the common man.
On the other end of the spectrum, few can understand why MLB is shifting its focus toward streaming-oriented services.
But are the likes of Peacock and Apple TV the right choices to achieve their future-focused goals? "No" seems to be the general consensus.
As OTTs rise in significance, the MLB’s approach isn’t likely to change any time soon. So if you are really, really, really interested in having legal access to every game, paying up is the only way. Otherwise, take a page out of Mr. Baker’s book and look for alternative ways to chill.