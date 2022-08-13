“Says a lot about the MLB is handling broadcasts“ “Get rid of Peacock games” - Fans blame MLB for skewed broadcasts after Astros manager Dusty Baker admits to watching Netflix over baseball during quarantine

We have all been there. And now it is Dusty Baker’s turn.

The Houston Astros skipper got a positive Covid-19 diagnosis last Friday. Hence, he was forced to spend 10 days away from the team, owing to MLB regulations.

So when the Astros squared off against the Guardians on Sunday afternoon, Baker struggled to find a way to watch the game. It was exclusive to the OTT platform Peacock, a subscription which Baker didn’t have. After running out of ways to watch the game, Baker eventually opted to watch a Bob Marley documentary on Netflix.

"That was a pretty good afternoon," Baker said. "I followed the game on my phone."

Being a sports fan in this modern day and age requires managing a bundle of subscriptions for broadcasts and live streams. The options are far too many, so it’s virtually impossible -- and financially taxing -- to have a viewing pass for every platform.

Athletes and coaching staff are almost always involved in the thick of the action. As a result, they don’t need to bother with finding a solution to watch their own team.

Unless, of course, they can’t make it to a particular game under exceptional circumstances like that of Dusty Baker's over the weekend. Given that the Astros lost 1-0 to a fifth-inning single, his decision to watch Netflix turned out to be a good call.

Dusty Baker’s struggles sparks huge debate on MLB’s skewed broadcasts

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

Given that Dusty Baker is 73 years young, we can’t fault him for not being tech-savvy. But it’s not just people of a certain age, is it? Many millennials go through the same ordeal on a regular basis.

Do you have three subscriptions? It won’t cut it. If you want to keep up with every game, you need to have them all.

Several fans have been left frustrated with the streaming-exclusive games, which they believe are making baseball more inaccessible to the common man.

Steven Baum @Steve_Baum @TalkinBaseball_ MLB is out of control with these exclusive game BS. If I pay to Directv, ESPN+, AND MLBtv, I should be able to see every single gameZ @TalkinBaseball_ MLB is out of control with these exclusive game BS. If I pay to Directv, ESPN+, AND MLBtv, I should be able to see every single gameZ

tmbreadfish @tmbreadfish @TalkinBaseball_ Says a lot about the MLB is handling broadcasts these days honestly @TalkinBaseball_ Says a lot about the MLB is handling broadcasts these days honestly

On the other end of the spectrum, few can understand why MLB is shifting its focus toward streaming-oriented services.

GetsOnBase @GetsOnBase @tmbreadfish @TalkinBaseball_ To be fair MLB is streaming these games to get younger people (who are more likely to stream than watch on cable) to watch the games. Dusty is great but not in the age bracket MLB needs to attract. @tmbreadfish @TalkinBaseball_ To be fair MLB is streaming these games to get younger people (who are more likely to stream than watch on cable) to watch the games. Dusty is great but not in the age bracket MLB needs to attract.

Jimbo @jimmiebravo69 @IsaacLYD @TalkinBaseball_ I think peacock games are a great idea. HOWEVER, they need to stop making em Peacock only. Air it on NBC or the teams broadcast affiliate as well. Not just on a streaming service. @IsaacLYD @TalkinBaseball_ I think peacock games are a great idea. HOWEVER, they need to stop making em Peacock only. Air it on NBC or the teams broadcast affiliate as well. Not just on a streaming service.

But are the likes of Peacock and Apple TV the right choices to achieve their future-focused goals? "No" seems to be the general consensus.

Jack @cbsgy12 @GetsOnBase @tmbreadfish @TalkinBaseball_ But they choose the streaming services that a way smaller percentage of people have. Peacock and Apple TV are like the worst 2 options. All they have to do is stream from MLB tv (which they do) and cut the bs blackout restrictions. Problem solved. @GetsOnBase @tmbreadfish @TalkinBaseball_ But they choose the streaming services that a way smaller percentage of people have. Peacock and Apple TV are like the worst 2 options. All they have to do is stream from MLB tv (which they do) and cut the bs blackout restrictions. Problem solved.

GetsOnBase @GetsOnBase @cbsgy12 @tmbreadfish @TalkinBaseball_ I agree. I would have gone with Amazon Prime given the amount of subscribers they have compared to Apple and Peacock. The logic behind the move (aside from the obvious: money) was fine, but questioning the execution is fair. @cbsgy12 @tmbreadfish @TalkinBaseball_ I agree. I would have gone with Amazon Prime given the amount of subscribers they have compared to Apple and Peacock. The logic behind the move (aside from the obvious: money) was fine, but questioning the execution is fair.

As OTTs rise in significance, the MLB’s approach isn’t likely to change any time soon. So if you are really, really, really interested in having legal access to every game, paying up is the only way. Otherwise, take a page out of Mr. Baker’s book and look for alternative ways to chill.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe