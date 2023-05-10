The Seattle Mariners are being proactive about Julio Rodriguez's recent struggles. They have moved him down the lineup to help him bust out of his slump.

Rodriguez is coming off an incredible season, which netted him the AL Rookie of the Year Award. In 2022, he posted a .284/.345/.509 slash line with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs. Moving him down the batting order should help take some of the pressure off of him.

Julio Rodriguez has not looked good at the plate. He has posted a .204 batting average, .658 OPS, six homers and 15 RBIs through 34 games this season. Considering he signed a long-term contract extension after his incredible rookie season, fans were expecting to see improvements. Now, they hope he can rediscover his form.

The Seattle Times reporter Ryan Divish shared details about a recent conversation between manager Scott Servais and Rodriguez:

Ryan Divish @RyanDivish Servais said he talked with Julio last night about moving him down in the order and that Julio understood the reasoning and wanted what’s best for the team. It’s something they considered before this series. Servais said he talked with Julio last night about moving him down in the order and that Julio understood the reasoning and wanted what’s best for the team. It’s something they considered before this series.

Seattle Mariners fans are largely split on whether this move will help or hurt Rodriguez in the long run. While a change of pace is a good idea in theory, he is still a very young player seeking consistency. It could cause further changes to his routine and negatively impact his productivity. The team trusts that he will handle this move with grace and make the most of the opportunity.

D. @DdotSAELEE @RyanDivish Very unselfish, he’ll find his way again. The great ones always do. @RyanDivish Very unselfish, he’ll find his way again. The great ones always do.

The Mariners have started the season off relatively well, despite the lack of production from their best offensive player. The Mariners have won seven of their last 10 games and are third in the AL West with an 18-18 record. They will be a force to be reckoned with once Julio Rodriguez gets into a groove.

mariner man @NewsMariner @RyanDivish It’s undoubtedly the right move, and based on the way he rebounded after a bad start last year I’m sure he will both handle it well and eventually start hitting the way he’s capable of. @RyanDivish It’s undoubtedly the right move, and based on the way he rebounded after a bad start last year I’m sure he will both handle it well and eventually start hitting the way he’s capable of.

Seattle Mariners UK @MarinersUK @RyanDivish At this time last season no one was saying all of this and he is performing better that this time last year. He a one in a generation talent that had about 40 games in the minors give him time there are plenty players in worse form currently @RyanDivish At this time last season no one was saying all of this and he is performing better that this time last year. He a one in a generation talent that had about 40 games in the minors give him time there are plenty players in worse form currently

HBAR Step Function(s) @HbarRichard @RyanDivish Don’t like the move. It’s not like JP has ever been a good hitter. It may make Julio press more and things could get worse @RyanDivish Don’t like the move. It’s not like JP has ever been a good hitter. It may make Julio press more and things could get worse

Having a star player that is willing to move around the batting order is rare to see in the majors. Some players would let their egos get in the way. Rodriguez cares more about doing what is best for the team.

jas jennings @JenningsJas @RyanDivish Long season and an intelligent player - it’s gonna be alright @RyanDivish Long season and an intelligent player - it’s gonna be alright

2023 AL MVP Jarred HIMenic @ImgoodboyTucker @RyanDivish Why do I feel like he's gonna be swinging even harder to try and get that leadoff spot back @RyanDivish Why do I feel like he's gonna be swinging even harder to try and get that leadoff spot back

The change to the batting order took effect against the Texas Rangers this afternoon. Time will tell if it pays off.

Can Julio Rodriguez lead the Seattle Mariners back to the postseason?

Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners

The Mariners ended their 21-year playoff drought last season. They reached the postseason for the first time since 2001. Now the expectations for them are sky high. They entered the season as one of the teams favored to win the World Series.

If Julio Rodriguez consistently play at a high level, the Seattle Mariners will have a good shot at making noise in the postseason.

