After a turbulent two decades, the Seattle Mariners finally managed to make the MLB postseason. Prior to 2022, the Mariners had not qualified for the playoffs since Lou Pinella led the club to an MLB-record 116 wins in 2001. That year, the team fell just short of a championship, losing out in the American League Championship Series to the New York Yankees.

General Manager Justin Hollander recently spoke about what it would mean for the city and its fanbase to win their first-ever championship:

"I think it would change baseball and change the sports dynamic in the city for probably a generation."

Hollander was speaking with Mark Feinsand in a recent interview for MLB. During the interview, he touched on his experience in the game, the Mariners' progress, the city of Seattle, and the fanbase.

Last year, the Seattle Mariners finally broke their long-running playoff drought. The club finished with a 90-72 record to edge a spot in the playoffs over the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

Seattle have never won a World Series title. In fact, they are the only active MLB franchise that has never appeared in the World Series. Hollander and manager Scott Servais will hope to make history in Seattle by bringing a championship to the city.

The Seattle Mariners have assembled a team capable of competing for the World Series

Seattle fans have waited patiently for a team that can compete at the highest level. The 2023 team looks to be just that. Ownership has put together a roster of talented veterans and promising young stars.

Led by Rookie of the Year sensation Julio Rodriguez, the team is capable of competing with the Yankees and Astros in the AL. Ty France was an All-Star in 2022. Eugenio Suarez and Cal Raleigh both had strong seasons. Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and All-Star Luis Castillo will lead an exceptional pitching staff.

The Seattle Mariners fell short in 2022 with their ultimate goal of winning the title. That, however, has not dampened spirits in the city. Hollander believes a championship would go a long way to establishing a new generation of baseball fans in Seattle.

