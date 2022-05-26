"Seeing Clayton in number 54 is so strange. But the start of the Goat's career" "Surely he was a bust and was only in the league for a year or two" - MLB world reacts to Clayton Kershaw debuting for Los Angeles Dodgers 14 years ago, fans hilariously predict his career trajectory

Fourteen years ago today, an unknown Clayton Kershaw took the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in his MLB career in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Since then, he has remained with the same team and has established a Hall of Fame level career. On that day, however, May 25, 2008, he was still just a prospect trying to make his dreams come true.

Taking a stroll down memory lane is always fun, especially with a sport as historic as baseball, so seeing reactions to the now famous debut was a great example of the good side of Twitter. Jokes about the future of his career from that point were a great addition to the mix as well.

Blake Harris posted a clip of the star pitcher taking an MLB mound for the first time, via Twitter.

"On this date in 2008, a young pitcher by the name of Clayton Kershaw made his MLB debut for the Dodgers" - @ Blake Harris

While viewers in the moment may not have realized they were watching the beginning of the career of one of the best pitchers of this generation, they can certainly look back on it with proper respect now.

Clayton Kershaw is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw is electric every time he takes the mound at this stage in his career. Fans love remembering every step of that career, and even poking fun at it.

This user remembers that he wore a different number than the iconic 22 he would later don.

"Seeing Clayton in number 54 is so strange. But the start of the Goat's career.." - @ Jacob DeLong

This fan has a special connection to the day and many fans of the team probably share the sentiment.

"The day I discovered the love of my life" - @ Andy

This fan jokes about the future of the young Clayton Kershaw.

"Surely he was a bust and was only in the league for a year or two" - @ Jack

This joke was repeated quite often in the responses.

"I'm not sold. Gonna need to see it play out to make a decision of if he has it or not" - @ Ryan

This user raises a good point about how surprising the lack of World Series championship success the Los Angeles Dodgers have had during his tenure.

"As good as he is, and as good as the organization around him is, it kind of shocks me he only has 1 world series title" @ T

The debut may have been 14 years ago, but it does not feel that long ago for this fan.

"A wonderful memory! Seems like yesterday!" - @ Janet French

This fan claims to have recognized the talent level that was on display at the very beginning.

"I was there, and it was unfair..." - @ Dan Evans

Clayton Kershaw's debut was 14 years ago today. Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers and their detractors alike came together to celebrate the important anniversary.

