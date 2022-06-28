"Seems a little extreme" "Leagues a joke" - Los Angeles Angels fans shocked after interim manager Phil Nevin is suspended 10 games for role in brawl against Seattle Mariners

Suspensions have been handed down following the brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners on Sunday, June 26. While neither fanbase is happy with the length of the suspensions, Los Angeles Angels fans take exception to the length of Phil Nevin's, in particular. Nevin has been the interim manager of the Los Angeles Angels since the team fired Joe Maddon on June 7.

A 10-game suspension is no small amount of time, and many fans are calling out the MLB for the decision. Their complaints will likely not play a part in any potential appeal process, as the league has the final say on these matters.

Jon Heyman was the first to report the lengthy suspension that was handed down.

Fans were quick to respond with their displeasure. They are angry because this decision that will keep their interim manager away for 10 games. The only way this number can be reduced is if it is appealed.

Some fans were simply confused upon seeing the decision reached by the MLB.

There is always a challenge in getting suspensions to the right length, and fans do not see this punishment as fitting the crime. While there may be some bias, their arguments are not without merit.

The 10-game suspension for Phil Nevin is the most as a result of the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners brawl

Phil Nevin arguing with umpires after being ejected

By giving Phil Nevin the longest suspension, the MLB is clearly sending a message that they believe he is most at fault for the fight. This also serves as a message to managers around the league to do everything in their power to avoid these situations.

Jeff Passan reported the full breakdown of suspensions that were dished out by the league office.

This fan was not shy about their opinion and had some harsh words for the decision makers.

This user sees this problem as being emblematic of many different issues that are currently facing the MLB.

This disgruntled fan puts the blame squarely on the shoulders of the commissioner of baseball, as the final decision is his.

This Los Angeles Angels fan has a brilliant idea for who should be named the temporary replacement for Phil Nevin.

While it was Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker who charged the dugout and began the brawl, he faces only a seven-game suspension. The logical explanation is that the MLB feels Phil Nevin was more responsible for the fight. Therefore, he is getting punished for a longer period of time.

The MLB may feel their decision is justified, but the majority of fans do not.

