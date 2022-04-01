"He hit just about every pitch out of the park" - Chicago Cubs first baseman praises Seiya Suzuki, considers him a great hitter

High-profile Chicago Cubs acquisition Seiya Suzuki has gained accolades from his new teammates. Several Chicago Cubs hitters have chimed in on how Suzuki will transition to his first season in Major League Baseball.

Seiya Suzuki is a 27-year-old Tokyo native, who, despite being one of the most prolific hitters of the time, has never played in an MLB game.

Last November, Suzuki made his intentions clear. He wanted to join Major League Baseball. Naturally, he was met with many potential suitors. With the Red Sox, Mariners, Dodgers and Giants all expressing interest, Suzuki had his pick.

"Seiya Suzuki is MLB's most exciting Japanese arrival since Shohei Ohtani." - @ Sporting News MLB

Eventually, Seiya signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs.

Seiya Suzuki bursts into the MLB with the full endorsement of his teammates

Suzuki made his name playing for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in the Japanese NFB League. Upon his arrival in Chicago, Suzuki, was asked why he chose #27. "Mike Trout, I love you," Suzuki stated in his heavy Japanese accent, referring to the LA Angels outfielder.

“He’s been awesome. Super nice guy. Seems like he’s one of the guys already. He walked in and loves to joke around, easy to be around. Yeah, it’s going to be awesome playing with him,” is what second baseman Nick Madrigal said when asked about Suzuki.

"Seiya Suzuki’s first hit with the #Cubs, homer." - @ Taylor McGregor

Spring Training has been a good transition for Suzuki, who does not speak much English and often communicates with the media through a translator.

Slugger first baseman Frank Schwindel, who had 13 home runs and 40 RBIs after coming to the Chicago Cubs halfway through last season from the Oakland Athletics, has remarked on the power of Suzuki. “He hit just about every pitch I saw out of the park,” said Schwindel when reflecting on Suzuki's hitting ability in batting practice.

The Chicago Cubs will need every bit of offense they can get. They had 134 more runs scored against them than they were able to send across home plate in 2021.

Chicago Cubs fans, who are still coming down from the 2016 World Series — the Cubs' first in 108 years — are hoping that Suzuki is the one to bring them back.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt