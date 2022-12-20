Seth Lugo Padres signing: How does the experienced reliever's addition benefit the team?

Seth Lugo is the newest member of the San Diego Padres. The experienced right-handed reliever will travel west to play for a new team for the first time in his seven-season career.

Lugo has been with the New York Mets since 2016. He was selected by the team out of high school in 2011, choosing to attend college in his home state of Louisiana before making his debut with the team.

Mets Legends @MetsLegends Thank you for your seven years I’m Queens, Seth Lugo! 🫡



Hope Slam Diego appreciates moments like this:

Thank you for your seven years I’m Queens, Seth Lugo! 🫡 Hope Slam Diego appreciates moments like this: https://t.co/jhmBCCgBNU

"Thank you for your seven years I’m Queens, Seth Lugo! Hope Slam Diego appreciates moments like this" - Mets Legends

In his rookie season in 2016, Lugo started eight games and appeared in relief in nine more. He finished with a 5-2 record and an ERA of 2.67. These numbers are the best of his career so far. The following season, he was used exclusively as a starter by the Mets. He finished the 2017 season with a record of 7-5 and an ERA of 4.71.

It became clear that Lugo had more strength as a pitcher coming out of the bullpen, and it was decided he would remain there from then onwards.

Seth Lugo relied heavily on his four-seam fastball, and came to rely on it even more heavily when he moved to the bullpen. In addition to his overpowering four-seamer, he also has a solid changeup, as well as a good curveball and slider.

Amazin' Army @WE_ARE_MET_FANS Here was an emotional Seth Lugo after his final game as a Met:



“It’s all I’ve ever known.” Here was an emotional Seth Lugo after his final game as a Met:“It’s all I’ve ever known.” https://t.co/3jRKmh1wKQ

"Here was an emotional Seth Lugo after his final game as a Met: 'It's all I've ever known'" - Amazin' Army

With a 44% groundball rate, Lugo plays to make contact with hitters. This has made him a solid reliever for the New York Mets, often as a setup man for closer Edwin Diaz in tense situations.

With the move to the San Diego Padres, there is likely a spot in the rotation that Lugo may be able to assume. Playing behind names like Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove, Lugo has a chance to be the 100+ inning starter that he was earlier in his career.

In acquiring Seth Lugo, the Padres are making bigger plays for 2023

The year 2022 was a huge season for the San Diego Padres. They made the postseason for the first time in a full season since 2006. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have run their division, the NL West for a long time, there appears to be a new kid on the block.

Poll : 0 votes