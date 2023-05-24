Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees knows better than anyone how to obliterate a baseball. With 234 career home runs across 768 games, Judge smashed the single-season home run record when he hit 62 dingers in 2022.

With his 14 home runs in 2023 leading the MLB once again, it is safe to say that Judge is a once-in-a-generation hitter. The California native can apparently hit home runs at will.

A large part of his ability to crush the baseball comes from his height. At 6-foot-7, Aaron Judge is the tallest active position player in the MLB, and was also a promising basketball and football player in his youth.

Prior to the Yankees game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 23, a photo emerged of Judge hanging out with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns during batting practice. Towns, a power forward for the Minnesota Timberwolves, is seven feet, but looked comparable to Judge.

"Karl-Anthony Towns hanging with Aaron Judge before the @Yankees game today" - MLB Life

Upon seeing the photo, many fans online could not help but comment on the massive frame of Judge juxtaposed next to one of the tallest athletes around.

A decorated baseball player at Fresno State University, Aaron Judge turned down scholarships in basketball and football to pursue baseball. His height is also evidenced by the tremendous range he shows in the outfield.

A native of Linden, a town in northern California, Judge was adopted when he was just a day old. He credits his parents, Patty and Wayne, as two of the biggest influences in his life. The pair were present along with Judge's wife, Samantha, when he hit his 62nd home run of the season last October.

Trachiel Tallchief @Trachiel_24 @Yankees @TheJudge44 @KarlTowns You know Judge is a huge guy when he makes a baseletball player look normal size @Yankees @TheJudge44 @KarlTowns You know Judge is a huge guy when he makes a baseletball player look normal size

Judge's 14th home run of the season came in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game, tying the set at 5-5. The New York Yankees would go on to win the game 6-5 on account of a sac-fly by rookie Anthony Volpe in the 10th inning.

Nobody will ever be able to take away Aaron Judge's frame

While stars come and go, and power subsides, Judge's gargantuan height will give him an edge as long as he is allowed to play.

With the reputation of so many promising players marred by PED use, it is refreshing to see a player like Aaron Judge who can rely on pure muscle and torque to ascend to the elite level of hitting.

