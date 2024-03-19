"Shameful that America’s pastime is being influenced by partisan politics" - When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott refused to attend MLB events

An event in 2021, involving Texas governor Greg Abbott, showed the prevelance of political problems in baseball, long regarded as a beloved pastime that brings families and communities together.

In 2021, Major League Baseball decided to move the All-Star game out of Atlanta, Georgia, in response to the state’s new controversial voting laws. The State of Georgia had implemented a law that suppressed the voting rights of black people and that of other ethnic groups, according to some civil rights organizations.

The decision was met with fierce criticism, with some blaming Major League Baseball for pleasing politicians. Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, was among the most vocal against the decision.

Abbott protested by not attending the ceremonial first pitch at the Texas Rangers' opening night game.

"I was looking forward to throwing out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers' home opening game until MLB adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about Georgia's election law reforms."

"It is shameful that America's pastime is being influenced by partisan politics," tweeted Abbot in 2021.

Max Scherzer returns to Texas Rangers training camp

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer is back in the training camp of the Rangers after surgery on his back. He missed a few weeks recovering in Florida but is now back to his throwing routine.

Scherzer is eager to resume practicing and strengthening his upper body. Ahead of the new season, he plans to increase his throwing program gradually and hopes to return to the pitch shortly.

"I'm not looking to beat any (return) date. I haven't put any timeline on it. I don't look it in those terms."

"I just look at it day by day; what can I do? Can I do more? Or do I have to do less each day? If you start playing that end game, then you start thinking about what date you can (return), that's when you get in trouble." said Scherzer to reporters last Friday.

The Rangers will hope for the best when Scherzer joins the lineup for the season.

