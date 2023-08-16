Shane McClanahan Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery time of Rays star set to undergo Tommy John surgery

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan will undergo Tommy John surgery next week. It being so late in the season, McClanahan is expected to miss the entire 2024 season.

This is devastating news for McClanahan, who has been making a name for himself the last few seasons. This year, he had compiled an 11-2 record with a 3.29 ERA on 115 innings of work.

Shane McClanahan had pitched his way into American League Cy Young Award considerations. But, he had to leave his August 2 start early with forearm discomfort and has been sidelined since.

Losing someone of McClanahan's caliber is a killer for the Rays. They have struggled with him not taking the ball every five games.

With the news of Shane McClanahan, things went from bad to worse for the Rays

The news surrounding Shane McClanahan could not have come out at a worse time for the Tampa Bay Rays. They have already lost a myriad of starting pitchers for the season.

The Rays have lost Shane Baz, Drew Rassmussen, Garrett Clevinger, and Jeffrey Springs for the season. Tyler Glasnow and Aaron Civale must step up and be a force at the front of this rotation.

The Rays also deal with allegations surrounding Wander Franco having an improper relationship with a minor. Social media posts went viral over the weekend, and he was placed on administrative leave. The Dominican Republic is investigating the situation, and more news will come after their investigation.

This is a lot for a team fighting to regain control of the American League East. They are three games behind the Baltimore Orioles, who lead the division. It will be interesting to see if they can stay competitive in the division. Will some players step up, or is this the straw that breaks the camel's back?