“Shane>Nestor in everyway” “MLB hates the Rangers. Just a fact” - MLB fans on Twitter disappointed with new Cy Young Award rankings, suggest changes

As of today, we are currently one-third of the way into the 2022 MLB season, and this season has been very eventful. Superstars have been doing their usual thing, putting up crazy and even historic numbers. Breakout players have also been completely shaking up the league like nobody expected.

With one-third of the season complete, MLB updated the Cy Young Award rankings for both the American and National Leagues. The rankings feature the top five pitchers in each respective league.

Nestor Cortes Jr. of the New York Yankees tops out on the American League list. Currently on a team with the best record in baseball, Cortes Jr. is 5-2 with a 1.96 earned run average, and has 71 strikeouts in only 64.1 innings pitched this season. Trailing just behind him is Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan, who is having a breakout year, followed by Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, who looks as sharp as ever at 39 years of age.

In the National League, San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove is number one on the list. Musgrove has yet to record a loss this season, being 6-0 with a 1.64 ERA in 10 starts so far. In second is Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins, who is really starting to pan out as a dominant pitcher, and in third is reinging 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes.

Since there have been so many dominant pitchers so far this season, many MLB fans considered this list very controversial and took to Twitter to explain why.

MLB fans on Twitter are upset over updated Cy Young rankings

Many fans were angry that Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez is nowhere to be seen on this list. Perez is currently 4-2 with a 1.56 ERA and a complete game shutout this season on a competitive Texas team. Many think the MLB has a bias for big name teams like the Yankees and are upset about that as well.

This Tampa Bay Rays fan believes having Nestor Cortes Jr. over Shane McClanahan is absurd.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin is also nowhere on the list. Gonsolin has yet to record a loss this year, being 7-0 with a 1.58 ERA. It's odd not to include him, since the Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball this year. A lot of fans were angry about this.

MLB rankings are never going to be perfect and will always be controversial to some. However, there were definitely some pitchers who deserved to be on this list. There's still a lot of season left to play. We'll see how the standings progress.

