“She supports me each night, goes to every game she can” - Bryce Harper is humbled to have a loving wife in Kayla Varner 

Bryce Harper has had quite a fruitful career. Harper began his career with the Washington Nationals after being drafted by the team first overall in the 2010 MLB entry draft. In 2012, his first year with the team, Harper recorded 22 home runs and 59 RBIs en route to being named the National League's Rookie of the Year. Harper went on to play seven years with the Nats, appearing in five All-Star games and winning the National League MVP in 2015.

Since joining the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, Harper has continued his success. He was the MVP again in 2021, and was also named a Silver Slugger that year. Recently, Harper has spoken out once again about the crucial support he receives from his wife, Kayla.

Bryce Harper on wife Kayla "She supports me each night"

Bryce Harper is one of the best players in the game right now. The 29-year old outfielder has 276 career home runs and 779 career RBIs to accompany a .280 average.

Bryce Harper @bryceharper3 🏻 #HometownTeam Me and the wife (@kayyharper8) had a great time tonight at our first @GoldenKnights game! Thanks for having us Me and the wife (@kayyharper8) had a great time tonight at our first @GoldenKnights game! Thanks for having us🙌🏻 #HometownTeam https://t.co/n5Uzxmabab

"Me and the wife (@kayyharper8) had a great time tonight at our first @GoldenKnights game! Thanks for having us #HomeTownTeam" - @ Bryce Harper

A committed member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), Harper has been public about his faith and how it influenced his decision to abstain from alcohol and pursue a family-centred life.

Harper married his long-time girlfriend Kayla Varner in an LDS ceremony in 2016, and since then, the couple have had two children and continue to live a faith-centred life. Speaking to AM 570 Sports LA, Harper opened up about how his wife is one of his biggest supporters.

"David Vassegh catches up with Bryce Harper ahead of Dodgers-Phillies to talk about being at Dodger Stadium almost 10 years after making his MLB debut here."

"(My family) keeps me very humble and grounded." Bryce Harper continued, "I am very humbled to have a wife and family like that." Harper has nine home runs this year, the most in the National League. With the support of his wife and family, Harper will be looking for his third MVP Award this season.

The Phillies are currently second in the NL East with a record of 17-19, they will be looking to rally over the coming weeks and months to catch the New York Mets, who currently lead the division.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt