"Shohei Ohtani continues to blow my mind. Dude is a freak of nature" "Shohei Ohtani knocked in 8 of the Angels’ 11 runs yesterday" - MLB fans react to historic performance by Shohei Ohtani against the Royals

Shohei Ohtani continues to impress everybody this season, always outdoing what he has done before. In yesterday's game against the Kansas City Royals, he racked up eight RBIs, the most he has ever had in a single game. This included an epic three-run blast to tie the game at 10 and force the game into extra innings.

This marked Ohtani's 15th home run on the season. He now leads the Angels in RBIs with 45. His incredible eight-RBI performance is the most in Los Angeles Angels' history since 2007, when Garrett Anderson had 10 RBIs against the New York Yankees. Ohtani's performance included two three-run home runs, a single, and two sac flies.

Since joining the MLB in 2018, Shohei Ohtani has been amazing to watch, day in and day out. His ability to both pitch and hit at such a high level is something that is unheard of. After having an eight-RBI night, Ohtani is set to pitch in the next game against Kansas City.

The two-way phenom has put up great stats on both sides of the field so far this year. Offensively, Ohtani is hitting .260, and slugging just shy of .500. On the mound, Ohtani is 5-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 77 strikeouts in just 60.1 innings pitched this season.

The fans are always excited to see what Shohei Ohtani can do next. It seems like every time he does something amazing, he tops it with something else the next game.

noname @Twaunkills Shohei Ohtani continues to blow my mind. Dude is a freak of nature.

Although the Angels ultimately lost the game in extra innings, Ohtani's performance was epic and will not be forgotten.

Fans were amazed with Shohei Ohtani's performance

Many fans were impressed with how much contribution Ohtani gave to this game. His first home run started a rally in the sixth to tie the game. Then, his second home run tied the game after the Angels went down three.

ear baby dumbo @watchpeterpan2 shohei ohtani knocked in 8 of the angels' 11 runs yesterday

Since the Angels ended up losing the game in extra innings, there were fans saying that the Angels do not deserve Ohtani. He single-handedly extended the team to extra innings, so maybe they have a point?

This fan was really disappointed that the Angels wound up losing the game in extras.

Shohei Ohtani really carried the team on his back this game and it was amazing to see. Even though the Angels lost this game, they have something to look foward to with Shohei Ohtani playing every day.

