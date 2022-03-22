Shohei Ohtani dazzles in return to mound, breaking down reigning AL MVP's performance in spring debut

As we race toward Opening Day 2022, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels put on a magnificent display in his first pitching appearance of the year. While it is only preseason, it is a clear indication of how Shohei Ohtani spent his offseason: improving. If Ohtani manages to have a better season than he did in 2021, where he was an All-Star pitcher, one of the league home run leaders, and the MVP, the Los Angeles Angels will have to work hard indeed to miss the playoffs again.

Shohei Ohtani took to the mound against the Kansas City Royals Spring Training roster and performed reminiscent of his 2021 campaign, returning to his high level of play. Ohtani struck out five batters in only three innings, in what was essentially a warm-up for the superstar pitcher.

Ohtani's dominance through his first two innings pitched was recorded on Twitter by Jeff Fletcher.

Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR Shohei Ohtani has thrown 2 scoreless innings (4 Ks, 0 BB, 1 HBP, 1 H) so far in his spring debut. He's at 34 pitches. He is supposed to throw 45 today, so maybe a couple batters in the 3rd. Shohei Ohtani has thrown 2 scoreless innings (4 Ks, 0 BB, 1 HBP, 1 H) so far in his spring debut. He's at 34 pitches. He is supposed to throw 45 today, so maybe a couple batters in the 3rd.

Does preseason showcase prove Shohei Ohtani can repeat MVP in 2022?

Look at that smile; this man can do no wrong

No, not really. Baseball is the ultimate sport of endurance, and being able to perform at a high level in March, April, and May is not indicative of how your season might go. Thankfully for the Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani has proven that he has the capability to maintain this level of performance over the course of 162 games. The young phenom pitched a stellar ERA of 3.18 in 2021.

Honestly, the best part of Ohtani pitching this well in his first appearance on the mound since 2021, is it shows that he is still in great shape and has not wasted time this offseason. Hopefully, as the year goes on, Ohtani can dissuade the nonsensical fear of him being a one-season wonder, and we can just enjoy watching one of the most unique ball players of all-time.

Some highlights from the 27-year-old's supreme performance can be found courtesy of the MLB via a tweet.

MLB @MLB Shohei is looking sharp. Shohei is looking sharp. 👀 https://t.co/JjnxHYv062

Ohtani became one of baseball's brightest stars in 2021. The fact that his isn't a household name in North America is insane, but perhaps a few more years of throwing heat and mashing taters will help him become the MLB's next breakthrough star.

