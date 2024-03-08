Shohei Ohtani fronts New Balance's "We Got Now" 2024 global campaign set for March launch

LA Dodgers offseason acquisition Shohei Ohtani is set to front New Balance's upcoming global campaign. The partnership between both parties started in January 2023, when the Japanese two-way phenom signed a contract with the company.

According to Dodgers Nation, Ohtani will front the America-based brand's 'We Got Now' 2024 global campaign, which will take place in March.

New Balance will launch a new advertisement for 2024 in mid-March for the global brand campaign featuring the Dodgers slugger with new visuals. These new visuals are set to be released on March 15.

The company's Harajuku store in Tokyo will organize a special pop-up event on March 15 to reveal the new Ohtani ads & visuals. Ohtani’s custom gloves' replica will also be on display and new merchandise will be on sale.

Shohei Ohtani opens up about facing his former side, the LA Angels, in the recent Spring Training clash

Shohei Ohtani faced his former team, the Los Angeles Angels, during the Dodgers' recent spring training game on Tuesday, March 5th. Following the game, the three-time All-Star shared his thoughts on facing his former colleagues.

"We had a lot of boys here today, so we got to catch up with most of them," Ohtani said.

"More than after I signed, I was thinking about the Angels during the whole free agency before I signed because they were in my mind and once I signed it was a done deal so I felt like we needed to turn the page and focus on the season with the Dodgers.

"They didn't really give me a hard time. It was a lot of congratulations and they were happy for me."

Since joining the Angels in 2018, Ohtani has been a vital part of the Anaheim clubhouse. After leaving the club as a free agent in 2023, many expected the Angels to re-sign the DH.

However, Ohtani announced his departure from his old team's metropolitan rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, for a record 10-year, $700 million contract.

