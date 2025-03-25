Shohei Ohtani gets huge shoutout from official Instagram handle with 686 million followers after Tokyo Series

LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani received a hero's welcome from Japan as he returned to his homeland to play the two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs to kick off the 2025 MLB regular season. The games took place on March 18 and 19. Before that, his Dodgers side even played exhibition games against Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers of NPB.

Ohtani featured in every game, much to the delight of the Japanese fans who also enjoyed watching his teammates Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga.

Six days later, the official Instagram account, which has over 686 million followers, posted about Ohtani's trip to his homeland, encompassing major highlights from his stay there.

Instagram encompasses Shohei Ohtani's Japan trip in 10 key events

In a special feature for #10Things, Shohei Ohtani and Instagram offered fans an exclusive glimpse into his Tokyo experience in a joint post.

#1 A hero's welcome on his first foot at Tokyo Dome for practice

The first slide features a video of Japanese fans welcoming Ohtani to the Tokyo Dome for his first practice. He didn't take any hitting practice but participated in a normal workout.

#2 A photo of Ohtani taking it all in

The second slide is a photo of Ohtani, who's witnessing a glowing welcome from a crowd.

#3 Ohtani in an exclusive interview reflecting trip to Japan

The third slide shows Ohtani speaking about being in Japan.

"The thing I will miss the most (about playing in Japan). Of course, I am looking forward to playing in front of Japanese fans. Also I am excited to eat Japanese food again after a long time," Ohtani said.

#4 Ohtani's lockerroom gear

The fourth slide highlights Ohtani's go-to accessories, from caps and New Balance sneakers to the Dodgers jersey and other things.

#5 Ohtani makes his way from Dodgers clubhouse after winning Game 1

The fifth slide sees Ohtani stepping onto the field in the backdrop of loud cheers from the crowd at Tokyo Dome after the Dodgers won Game 1 of the Tokyo Series 4-1 against the Cubs. Ohtani scored twice in the win.

#6 Shohei Ohtani's off-season Improvements: Fine-tuning his craft to remain at the top of his game

The sixth slide features a clip of Ohtani discussing his offseason preparation while recovering from a shoulder injury sustained during the offseason.

"This offseason, I had surgery on my left shoulder. So I was focused on my rehab for that and going to training center every day, working with the trainers on that rehab," he said.

#7 Hallway laughs with fellow Japanese stars Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The seventh slide features a clip of Ohtani, Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto engaging in lighthearted banter as they walked through the tunnels of Tokyo Dome.

#8 Shohei Ohtani compares Japanese and American baseball fans

Ohtani expressed gratitude to the supporters who have stood by him throughout his journey during his interview.

"Ofcourse, American fans are enthusiastic too, but in Japan, fans cheer on the players using things like musical instruments. I think you can get a sense of those cultural differences even by watching TV," Ohtani said.

#9 Ohtani collecting keepsakes to commemorate his Tokyo Series experience

In a short clip, Ohtani can be seen signing a baseball for a Japanese fan as he made his way for the interview on the sidelines.

#10 Standing ovation in Game 2 for Ohtani

When Dodgers and Cubs stars set foot in the stadium for national anthems, Ohtani again received a standing ovation as it was his last Tokyo Series game before he heads out to America.

