"Shohei Ohtani is good for the soul", "Truly a menace to society" - MLB Reddit reacts to Shohei Ohtani animatedly guiding Toronto Blue Jays outfielder to the dugout from the base path

Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been absolutely tearing up Major League Baseball with his ability to both pitch and hit at an elite level. However, Ohtani has also always been known for is quirky interactions with other players and fans.

Moments like this interaction above between Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Ramiel Tapia is what Ohtani is increasingly becoming known for, and they are absolutely hilarious. MLB fans on Reddit thought the same and went on to comment with their input.

MLB fans react to Shohei Ohtani being a jokester on the field

"That might have been the most polite thing I've ever seen on a baseball field" - @OutComeTheWolves1966

Honestly, this could not be more true. Ohtani is very gentleman-like with his point to the Blue Jays' dugout. Moments like these from Ohtani are just hilarious to watch!

"Shohei Ohtani is good for the soul" - @bichettes_helmet

Ohtani is just overall a wholesome person in the game of baseball. There are very few players in the MLB that nobody really hates, and Ohtani is one of those few players.

"truly a menace to society" - @garbage_melon

Yeah, this is definitely a menace move to do in a baseball game. If it was anyone other than Ohtani or any other league besides the MLB, a fight would have most likely broken out.

"I wonder does he get credit for the putout still or did Tapia abandon the basepath?" - @Airforce987

This is actually a very rare play in baseball because the play tecnically never got completed. Ohtani did not tag Tapia or touch first base, so this play should be a 1-unnassisted, which is pretty rare.

"Ohtani controlled him somehow. Confirmed robot" - @herpderpmcflerp

When looking at the play, as soon as Ohtani points his fingers toward the dugout, Tapia starts running toward it, and it really looks like Ohtani controlled him to do that. Maybe Ohtani is a robot, especially because of how good he is in the league.

"Batting, running, fielding, pitching, grasping the human mind" - @Positive-Base-9037

It has been known that Shohei Ohtani can do it all on the field, but perhaps, he is more than a man after this one. With the way the video looks, it honestly seems so!

"Ohtani: Having fun. Tapia: Having fun. Umpire: This is serious business and I will take is seriously." - @Jazzlike_Athlete8796

It is clear that the two players were just having fun, but the umpire seriously thought something was going to happen. Umpires always take the game too seriously and never let the players have fun. Player interaction makes the game so much more fun to watch.

"Best part is afterwards he respectfully nodded over to the dugout to make sure nobody was offended. Guy is so pure, how can you not love the dude." - @halpinator

Whenever Shohei Ohtani does these hilarious interactions with players, he is always so genuine and innocent. In no way is he ever trying to start an argument or a fight, and that is honestly the best part about him. He just makes the game so much fun for everybody.

