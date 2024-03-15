"Shohei Ohtani is like Elvis" - Dodgers OF James Outman waxes lyrical of $700 million Japanese phenom's 'crazy' fanfare

Shohei Ohtani, the 29-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers superstar, is a sensation among baseball fans and even the players. The All-Star from Japan is both a brilliant pitcher and a hitter. Since Babe Ruth, Ohtani is arguably the best to excel in both categories.

Dodgers stars James Outman and Freddie Freeman recently witnessed Ohtani’s fanfare firsthand. According to outfielder James Outman, it is “crazy” how people react to Ohtani’s presence.

He said that on Ohtani’s first day with the Dodgers, even before spring training started, reporters would line up at 6 am to capture anything the player did. He even continued by comparing Ohtani’s popularity with the iconic Elvis Presley.

“I’m telling you, he’s like Elvis. Everyone screams just getting a glimpse of him." said James Outman.

Ohtani has been an All-Star three times and has also won the Silver Slugger Award two times. But Ohtani's popularity goes beyond his skills.

Despite being one of the most popular figures in baseball, the Japanese sensation remains polite and soft-spoken during the interviews.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw was also full of praise for Ohtani, saying he will be able to handle the pressure of being a Dodger.

“I think Shohei can handle it. He seems like he’s singularly focused on being good at baseball and can handle all of the outside noise. He’s like the shiny new toy, I don’t see that wearing off anytime soon," Kershaw said.

"The last couple of years, it’s been Mookie and then Freddie [Freeman]. There’s a lot that comes with it. Everybody’s kind of looking to you, looking at you."

Shohei Ohtani, who signed a whopping 10-year, $700 million deal this offseason, brings energy to the game and promotes excitement among the fans. Only time will tell if Ohtani can sustain this level of play and become a true baseball legend.

Shohei Ohtani revealed his wife’s identity

Shohei Ohtani finally introduced his wife to the world. The former Angels MVP shared a picture with his wife on Thursday on the X platform. They were traveling to South Korea and were standing shoulder to shoulder next to the LA Dodgers team jet.

Mamiko Tanaka, a former basketball star in Japan, is the newly married wife of the two-way star. She played in a top Japanese league and even represented Japan in international tournaments.

