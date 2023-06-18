Shohei Ohtani Predicted Contract: How much could two-way phenom get in free agency?

Shohei Ohtani is set to become a free agent following the 2023 MLB season. The elite two-way player signed a one-year, $30 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Angels last December.

However, being an elite two-way play in the Major League is quite extraordinary and Ohtani could get a mammoth contract offer once he hits the free agency market.

As per reports, Ohtani could break records and bag the biggest contract in North American professional sports. Many believe the bidding for his deal would start at around $500 million and reach $600 million if he is tied to a long-term agreement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A few weeks ago, Spotrac revealed contract valuations for Ohtani. They projected that the 28-year-old could sign an eight-year, $230 million deal as a pitcher and 10 years, $333 million as a hitter which would add up to $563 million.

Currently, Mike Trout’s 12-year, $426.5 million extension with the Angels is the biggest contract in MLB history but Ohtani is expected to eclipse that figure. Reports suggest the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres are among the teams who are monitoring the two-time All-Star.

It's safe to say that Ohtani is putting up a very strong case to get the biggest deal in American sports history.

Shohei Ohtani's stats in 2023 MLB season

Los Angeles Angels talisman Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is having another excellent season with the Los Angeles Angels. He has racked up 105 strikeouts and 35 walks in 82.0 innings pitched at a 3.29 ERA.

Ohtani has also contributed heavily with the bat, having recorded 82 hits and 23 home runs in 273 at-bats so far, with a .300 batting average. He has 10 stolen bases to his name as well.

Ohtani's exceptional outings with the bat and ball have helped the Angels to third in the AL West at present, with a 40-33 record.

Los Angeles Angels are well in contention for a playoff berth but the team will be relying on its two-way phenom to get them into the postseason.

Poll : 0 votes