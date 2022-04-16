“I thought I made a couple of good splitters … obviously the one I gave up the grand slam just hung up there" - Shohei Ohtani reels under the pressure of a poor season start, gives away a crucial home run

Shohei Ohtani had an uncharacteristically poor start against the Texas Rangers last night. The Los Angeles Angels pitcher and hitter struggled from the beginning of the game and was pulled after just 3 2/3 innings.

Ohtani was given a 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning and managed to strand Marcu Semien on third base in the bottom of the first. He entered the bottom of the second with the same 2-0 lead.

Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe started the bottom of the second and singled. Adolis Garcia was up after Lowe and singled to put a man on first and second base. Ohtani struggled with control after that and walked outfielder Willie Calhoun. He struck out shortstop Corey Seager for the first out after Calhoun but trouble awaited him.

Backup catcher Jonah Heim walked up to the plate and was unfazed by Shohei Ohtani's presence. Heim crushed an 0-2 splitter to right field and hit his first grand slam of his career.

The Angels did not pull Ohtani after that, but he only made it 3 2/3 innings (with six earned runs) before the bullpen stepped in. When asked about it, Ohtani responded:

“I thought I made a couple of good splitters … obviously the one I gave up the grand slam just hung up there" -Shohei Ohtani

Jonah Heim's first career grand slam comes off the reigning AL MVP, Shohei Ohtani.

"Jonah Heim's first career grand slam comes off the reigning AL MVP, Shohei Ohtani." -@kennlandry

Shohei Ohtani's Previous Dominance

Shohei Ohtani is coming off his most dominant season at the mound and plate. Ohtani went 9-2 last season with a 3.18 ERA. He threw 130.1 innings and started 23 games in the Angels' six man rotation. Ohtani's dominance continued into his first start this season. He was saddled with a loss but only gave up one earned run, four hits, and one walk in 4 2/3 innings.

Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers

For those Angels and Ohanti fans, I would not worry quite yet. There is plenty of season left and plenty of time for Ohtani to heat up on the mound and at the plate.

Ohtani will likely make 20 or more starts this season, so there is plenty of opportunity for him to continue mowing down opposing hitters.





Shohei Ohtani has started out the year 3-21 at the plate. Last night he was giving his bat CPR to bring it back to life

"Shohei Ohtani has started out the year 3-21 at the plate. Last night he was giving his bat CPR to bring it back to life" -@barstoolsports

