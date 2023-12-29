Shohei Ohtani's fun-loving persona captured in behind-the-scenes clips of Whey Protein ad shoot

Shohei Ohtani's translator, Ippei Mizuhara, recently shared videos of the star's fun-loving moments from his Savas Whey Protein ad shoot. Not many have seen this side of the new Dodgers star.

Ohtani is often known as one of the best players in the MLB and maybe one of the greatest to ever grace the game. He is often seen as very serious when it comes to baseball.

However, in the videos mentioned above, the $700 million star enjoyed his time with the shooting crew.

In Ippei's videos from Instagram, the star was seen rehearsing his lines from his advertisement for Savas Whey Protein. In one of the clips, he seemed to have missed a dialogue. This was while he was fully focused on mixing the whey protein powder in a glass of water, which was also part of the act.

This side of him was not seen much, as he generally looks to be a very reserved person. However, he seemed to be pretty comfortable around those people, as he was seen sharing moments of laughter and joy.

At the end of the video, the former Angels superstar was seen thanking the whole shooting crew with a cake in his hand. Then he passed on the cake to a woman, who then thanked him in return.

Shohei Ohtani's endorsements in a nutshell

Shohei Ohtani recently signed a $700 million 10-year contract with the LA Dodgers. This is one of the biggest contracts in sports history. However, this is not the only way of income for the Japanese star.

He also earns close to $40 million from various endorsements with top brands. And this makes him the highest-paid athlete in terms of endorsement money as well.

The Dodgers star has somewhere around 15 endorsement deals. A few of the top names in that list include brands like New Balance, Porche Japan, Mitsubishi Bank, Japan Airlines, Topps, Salesforce, etc.

