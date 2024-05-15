Shohei Ohtani's longest home runs: Ranking his top four of the season in Dodger blue

Shohei Ohtani's dominance with the Dodgers continues in full swing as he keeps adding new milestones. The Dodgers star recently smashed a home run out of Oracle Park in their game against the San Francisco Giants.

It's not the first time Ohtani has impressed fans with his hitting prowess this season. Ohtani crushed his hardest career home run against the Washington Nationals this season, and he seems unstoppable. He also has the four longest home runs this season by a Dodger.

Here's a look at Shohei Ohtani's longest home runs this season in Dodger blue.

4) 441 feet against the Miami Marlins

On May 6, Ohtani hit a 441-foot home run against the Miami Marlins. The two-way star fired a shot at an exit velocity of 107.6 mph. The Dodgers tied the Marlins after hitting a two-run home shot. It was his fourth home run in three games and 11th of the season.

Ohtani's teammates were surprised to watch him launch one deep shot that went straight down the field. It was the day that Walker Buehler returned to pitching.

3) 446 feet against the San Francisco Giants

Ohtani's second-longest home run was against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on May 14. Ohtani made his mark against the Giants as he drove the ball out of the park.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised Ohtani for his excellent shot, saying that it's not often people see one go out of the park.

2) 450 feet against the Washington Nationals

Shohei Ohtani's 450-foot homer was probably the most-remembered since it was the hardest-hit home run of his career. Ohtani's shot traveled to the second deck at Nationals Park. His home run had an exit velocity of 118.7 mph and was his first at the stadium. Ohtani crossed this milestone on April 23, 2024.

1) Shohei Ohtani's 454-foot home run against the Atlanta Braves

Ohtani's longest home run in Dodger Blue was against the Atlanta Braves on May 5th. It was the third-longest home run by a major league player for 2024 at the time. Ohtani smashed the homer to deep center, extending the Dodgers' lead.

As a Dodger, the two-way star has the four longest home runs this season. Ohtani is also expected to cross more milestones for his team.

