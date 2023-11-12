Shohei Ohtani's recipe for travel-friendly diet involves extensive knowledge of nutritional science

Shohei Ohtani is widely regarded as one of the best two-way players in the MLB. The Japanese star is an extraordinary athlete who has built up the physical strength to compete at the highest level.

According to Kei Omae, a registered dietitian, Ohtani also follows a strict diet which allows him to perform at the peak of his abilities.

In 2021, Omae said that Ohtani had a contract with food manufacturer Meiji Co., when he used to play with the Nippon Ham Fighters in the NPB. She said:

"We gathered various information, and tried out different ways of taking meals that complemented his training regimen."

Ohtani's diet is specifically tailored to his needs. He reportedly intakes 60 grams of protein during each meal. In comparison, an average person eats around 60 grams of protein across three meals in the day.

Ohtani obtains most of his protein by consuming thigh meat, fillet meat or white meat from chicken, and an assortment of seafood, including white fish, salmon and tuna.

Interestingly, Ohtani also did his research on the nutrients that he required for him to perform at his optimum. In 2018, when a Los Angeles Angels senior executive informed the player that the team could prepare Japanese food for him, Ohtani said:

"I've studied nutritional science and how to eat so that I could go anywhere in the world and would not run into any problems (with food). They don't need to do anything special for me."

A look at Shohei Ohtani's MLB career so far

Shohei Ohtani in action for the Los Angeles Angels

After playing five seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters in the NPB, Shohei Ohtani was signed by the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. He quickly became one of the best dual-threat players in the MLB.

Across six seasons with the Angels, Ohtani racked up 681 hits, 437 RBIs and 171 home runs across 2,483 at-bats in 701 games. He also recorded 608 strikeouts and 173 walks in 481.2 innings pitched.

Ohtani is a three-time All-Star and also won the AL MVP award in 2021. He is currently a free agent after his contract with Los Angeles ended in 2023. However, there is no shortage of suitors for the two-way phenom heading into the next MLB season.