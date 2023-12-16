Last Thursday afternoon, Shohei Ohtani met with high-ranking Dodgers executives in his first public appearance with his new team. As the 29-year-old fielded questions on everything from his health to his offseason plans, it was one of his accessories that caught the attention of onlookers.

On Ohtani's wrist was the Seiko SBGM221 GMT. Regarded as the pinnacle of Japanese watchmaking, the lavish watch costs some $5,000 and features a simple, yet classy interface.

"Shohei Ohtani wore a Grand Seiko SBGM221 GMT for his Dodgers introductory press conference. The watch was made in Japan, and you can buy it for less than $5,000. Great choice." - Joe Pompliano

Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Dec. 9 for $700 million over a 10-year period. The press conference was scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles so that the scores of Ohtani lovers in Japan would be able to tune-in on Friday morning.

Under the terms of the deal, Ohtani will make a mere $2 million per season until 2034, representing a $28 million paycut against his 2023 salary from the Los Angeles Angels. However, under an elaborate deferral deal, Ohtani will be paid out the remaining $680 on an incremental basis for the decade succeeding the termination of his contract.

While the deal was met with widespread praise, some have called the deal into question. After undergoing his second elbow surgery since 2017, Ohtani will be shut down from pitching in 2024. Although the Dodgers are aware of this and decided to ink him anyway, some believe this opens the team to potential long-term difficulties if Ohtani witnesses a decline in his pitching prowess over that long span of time.

By deferring the deal, the Dodgers will be able to save some $24 million against MLB's luxury tax threshold in the coming seasons. With big payouts scheduled to continue flowing to players like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers are undoubtedly thrilled about how this record-shattering signing appears to have worked out.

Seiko watch is as humbly bold as Shohei Ohtani himself

Founded in 1881, Seiko has established itself as a quietly confident piece of apparel over the years. By wearing the timepiece, Shohei Ohtani has reaffirmed his reputation as a self-assuredly austere, yet upper-crust individual. With the money he is set to earn, there will be plenty in the budget for many more Seiko watches in the future.

