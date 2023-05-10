Shohei Ohtani vs Babe Ruth: Stats, achievements of MLB's two biggest talents compared

Shohei Ohtani and Babe Ruth are two of the greatest talents in MLB history. While their playing eras are completely different, their stats and achievements have been frequently compared by many fans and experts.

Shohei Ohtani vs. Babe Ruth. Who is better?

One of the most notable similarities between Ohtani and Babe Ruth is their ability to both pitch and hit at an elite level. Ohtani is a rare two-way pitcher who is currently batting .269/.364/.883 and has a 2.28 ERA. Ruth also played both positions and is considered to be one of the best hitters and pitchers of all time.

In terms of career stats, Ruth is often regarded as one of the greatest hitters in baseball history. He finished his career with a .342 batting average, 714 home runs, and a staggering 2,213 RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani is just about getting started, but he has already made a significant impact hitting. He has amassed a total of 134 home runs and 354 RBIs in just his sixth season.

Babe Ruth is regarded as one of the best hitters in baseball history.

One area where Ohtani has surpassed Ruth is in pitching strikeouts. On Tuesday Ohtani surpased The Babe’s career total with 502 strikeouts. He now has themost pitching strikeouts among players who have hit at least 100 career home runs. This is an impressive achievement, as Ruth pitched for 10 seasons.

Another key difference between the two players is their position on the field when not pitching. Ruth primarily played outfield, whie Shohei Ohtani mostly plays as a designated hitter.

While the debate between Shohei Ohtani and Ruth will likely continue, it’s clear that both players are incredibly talented and have made a significant impact on the game of baseball. Ohtani is still in the early stages of his career, and if he continues to improve and stay healthy, he has the potential to become one of, if not the greatest player in baseball history.

