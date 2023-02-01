Shohei Ohtani Weight: How heavy is the Angels' two-way superstar?

It is not an overreaction by saying that we have never seen anything like Shohei Ohtani before. The two-way Japanese superstar is setting records like no one else in history. Not only is Ohtani a terrifying force with the bat, but he was also one of the American League's top pitchers last season.

It seems like every game, Ohtani breaks or creates a record. In 2022, he became the first player in the modern era to qualify for both the hitting and pitching leaderboards in one season. He also became the first player in MLB history to be an All-Star as both a pitcher and a hitter, being named selected to the 2021 All-Star Game at both positions.

The two-way star finished the season with a .273 batting average, while also slugging 34 home runs, with 95 RBIs, in 157 games for the lowly Los Angeles Angels. While those numbers alone are impressive enough, as a pitcher, Ohtani finished the 2022 season with a sparkling 2.33 ERA, while recording 219 strikeouts.

"People forget that Shohei Ohtani's 2022 season was better than his 2021 season. Ohtani is the best player in MLB," @Pads1818 tweeted.

While he may have ultimately lost the 2022 MVP award to the towering Aaron Judge, he remains one of the most exciting and must-see players in the league. At 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds, Shohei Ohtani is the ideal size for both elite pitching and hitting, while also maintaining speed on the base paths.

"I think Shohei Ohtani might be the best athlete in the world. At his size, with the power speed and hand eye coordination what sport would he not excellent in? I can’t think of one," Dante Brye tweeted.

Aside from his incredible abilities on the field, fans are continually blown away by the Japanese star's size. In 2022, Ohtani was tied with pitcher Andrew Wantz for the team's tallest player, while he ranked among the top half of the team for his weight.

According to a 2018 study, the average Japanese male in Ohtani's age group weighs 148 lbs and stands 5-7. So at 6-4, 209, the Los Angeles Angels superstar literally and figurately stands out among his fellow countrymen.

"Shohei Ohtani has the longest forearms and lower legs in comparison to his head size i've ever seen on a human. Every picture of him looks like a gundam drawing and its amazing. I'm entranced," David Rudnick tweeted.

Could Shohei Ohtani break another record during his upcoming free agency?

One major storyline that will permeate throughout the 2023 MLB season will be Shohei Ohtani's contract situation with the Los Angeles Angels. While it is impossible to rule out a return to the Angels, multiple reports have suggested that the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers will enter a bidding war for the generational superstar.

“The Mets will make Ohtani the best-paid player in the history of sports — whether he plays for the Mets or not — because the offer will be insane. And if someone else wants to beat it go ahead.” #LGM ~ One “Mets person” speaking about his assumption regarding Shohei Ohtani," GENY Mets Report tweeted.

