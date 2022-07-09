“Sign him to a lifetime extension” “He owns Cole” - Boston Red Sox fans sound off on Rafael Devers contract situation following his massive dinger against the New York Yankees

The Boston Red Sox wound up losing to the New York Yankees in last night's game. However, it did not come without some absolute bombs from Red Sox star third baseman Rafael Devers. He had two home runs last night, both off of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

Red Sox @RedSox RT if you love Rafael Devers. RT if you love Rafael Devers. https://t.co/clpo2SI93p

This game was just a glimpse into how dominant Rafael Devers has been for the Red Sox this season. Devers has been making the game of baseball look easy in Boston. In 79 games played, he has a league-leading 106 hits and a .330 batting average. He also leads the American League in doubles with 27 and has 19 home runs. He has been one of the biggest overall threats at the plate in 2022.

Rafael Devers is a leading force on a solid Boston Red Sox team. The Red Sox are currently 45-38. Although that is 14.5 games out of first place, they are still a playoff contender for the AL Wild Card. They are also doing this in the most competitive division in baseball, with the AL East having four legitimate playoff contenders this season.

However, Rafael Devers is currently in a contract year, and Boston has yet to give him an extension. Devers is just 25 years old and has a long Major League Baseball career ahead of him. If the Red Sox could lock him in now, they would have their franchise player for this generation.

Red Sox fans are well aware of Rafael Devers' current contract situation, and they want Boston to re-sign him to a mega deal. Here's what Red Sox fans had to say regarding Devers' contract with the Red Sox.

Boston Red Sox fans are begging the team to extend Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers is currently putting up some impressive numbers in Boston this season. He knows it is his contract year and wants to get paid. The Red Sox would be unwise not to keep him.

Dave Cotter @cotter16 @RedSox Just pay him and we will retweet whatever you want @RedSox Just pay him and we will retweet whatever you want

RedsoxTakes @redsox15342 @RedSox I’ve said this before and I will say it again… I don’t know how pitchers can attack Raffy. This guy crushes everything. Fastballs up may be your best shot and even then he laces those all over the park. If you shift he makes you pay. If you play straight up he makes you pay. @RedSox I’ve said this before and I will say it again… I don’t know how pitchers can attack Raffy. This guy crushes everything. Fastballs up may be your best shot and even then he laces those all over the park. If you shift he makes you pay. If you play straight up he makes you pay.

Justin McKenzie @RustyYusty @RedSox Do you guys even love him?! He hasn’t even gotten a dollar thrown his way. Pay this man please. What more does he have to do to be worth the money? @RedSox Do you guys even love him?! He hasn’t even gotten a dollar thrown his way. Pay this man please. What more does he have to do to be worth the money?

This fan said that he will never watch again if the Red Sox lose Devers.

Sukhb @sukhbsingh @RedSox Extend him or not watching the Sox ever again. @RedSox Extend him or not watching the Sox ever again.

Although Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has been lights-out this season, Devers still has his number so far.

Rafael Devers has been amazing to watch for the Boston Red Sox this season. It is unfathomable that they have not extended him yet, as he has shown he is one of the best hitters in baseball.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far