“So he got fired with a Mohawk? Respect” “That’s so sad” - MLB Twitter reacts to Los Angeles Angels former manager getting a Mohawk just before getting fired

During the Los Angeles Angels' historically awful 14-game losing streak, Angels manager Joe Maddon was fired. The Angels were once just 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the National League West. Now, they are under .500 and nine games back from first place in the division.

Joe Maddon has been a Major League Baseball manager since the late 1990s, where he started out with the then California Angels. He then spent nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, where, in 2008, he led them to the World Series. He was most successful with the Chicago Cubs in the mid-2010s, where he won it all in 2016.

Los Angeles Angels @Angels The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels Manager today. The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels Manager today. https://t.co/oiyzSpQSxV

"The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels Manager today." - Los Angeles Angels

Starting his second stint with the Los Angeles Angels in 2020, he had an overall record of 130-148, which is mediocre at best. After Maddon's firing, Angels superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani came out in support of their former coach, saying that the players are to blame and that they need to step it up.

Perhaps the craziest thing to come out about this situation is that Joe Maddon shaved his head into a mohawk in an attempt to get his team fired up in order to break their losing streak.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Omg Joe Maddon got a mohawk “to try to awaken his team” but then he got fired so the Angels players never saw it Omg Joe Maddon got a mohawk “to try to awaken his team” but then he got fired so the Angels players never saw it https://t.co/22yQuJIG6J

The Los Angeles Angels players never got the chance to see the mohawk, and baseball fans all over social media are reacting to this unfortunate situation.

In reality, this situation is sad for Joe Maddon. During a losing streak, a baseball team might at any level might feel hopeless or burnt out. He was just trying to fire his team up during a rough time. Many people felt bad and thought the entire situation was just sad.

However, there were also a bunch of fans who saw this as absolutely hilarious. Doing something for superstition during a losing streak is understandable, but Joe Maddon might be the only manager ever to get a mohawk as a superstition.

Apparently, this is not the first time Joe Maddon tried something wild to fire up his team. When he did things to wake up the Chicago Cubs, they won the World Series. This is not the first time he has had a mowhawk either! He and his entire Tampa Bay Rays team sported mohawks in 2008, and they ended up in the World Series too.

Baseball & Metal @Ermdog24 @JomboyMedia Not a surprise, he tried those tactics with the Cubs. He thought bringing in zoo animals would help the team win. @JomboyMedia Not a surprise, he tried those tactics with the Cubs. He thought bringing in zoo animals would help the team win.

Evan Branch @tbrandsports101 @Ermdog24 @JomboyMedia He also did the team Mohawks with the 08 rays who went to the World Series @Ermdog24 @JomboyMedia He also did the team Mohawks with the 08 rays who went to the World Series

It is kind of sad to see Joe Maddon go. However, the Los Angeles Angels were struggling, and sometimes a change at the helm is the best option. With that being said, will we get to see the mohawk?

