“So, when 'Nasty Nestor' isn’t pitching against the Tigers & Orioles, he gets rocked” - New York Yankees fans unimpressed with Nestor Cortes’ performance versus the Minnesota Twins

Nestor Cortes has been one of the league's best pitchers this season, but New York Yankees fans didn't like his performance after the fourth inning of Wednesday night's game versus the Minnesota Twins.

Cortes started the game firing like he's been all season long. He was perfect through the game's first three innings, retiring nine straight Twins' batters and striking out two of them.

But then the fourth inning came. After working Cortes through an exhausting nine-pitch at bat, Twins outfielder Byron Buxton reached first base on an infield single. Then, Carlos Correa singled to right field, sending Buxton to second base. Cortes induced a flyout on the next batter, but couldn't replicate it against the former Yankee Gio Urshela. He singled to deep right, sending Correa to third base and Buxton home. Jose Miranda was the next hitter.

Once again, the New York Yankees allowed an infield single, except this time, it cost them a run by Carlos Correa.

Cortes got out of the inning without further damage, but Yankees fans weren't happy. An inning later, the Twins tagged him for two more runs with a couple solo home runs. Here's how Yankees fans reacted on Twitter.

New York Yankees fans unimpressed with Nestor Cortes’ performance versus the Minnesota Twins

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes held a stellar 1.50 earned-run average entering Wednesday's game

This user thinks Cortes might only be useful against teams like the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles. In other words, he's saying Cortes can't pitch well against good hitters.

Brandon ®️ @BLCity5 So, when “Nasty Nestor” isn’t pitching against the Tigers & Orioles, he gets rocked. Good to know. So, when “Nasty Nestor” isn’t pitching against the Tigers & Orioles, he gets rocked. Good to know.

This user just thinks that Cortes didn't have his best stuff tonight. It happens to everyone, even the best.

B.J. Davis @BJ_Davis23 Nasty Nestor didn’t have it tonight. He hasn’t had a start like this in a long time. If anybody deserves a pass for having a rough start it’s him. #RepBX Nasty Nestor didn’t have it tonight. He hasn’t had a start like this in a long time. If anybody deserves a pass for having a rough start it’s him. #RepBX

This user reminded his fellow Yankees fans that Cortes is human and was bound to make mistakes somewhere down the line.

True to his nickname, this user thinks Nestor Cortes was still nasty tonight, just in the wrong way.

KenNYR2022Postseason @Kenrod1 Nestor has been nasty in the wrong way tonight!! #Yankees Nestor has been nasty in the wrong way tonight!! #Yankees

This Yankees fan might be two steps ahead of the game.

Like clockwork, he predicted it.

This Yankees fan is predicting that MLB analysts will change their tune about Nestor Cortes after tonight's game.

MOST HEARTBROKEN FELLA @OMGiooo29 What gets me even more mad is that aaaalllll the "analysts" are going to act like THIS is who Nestor is. Brace yourself for all the "carriage turned back into a pumpkin" talk. 🙄🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ What gets me even more mad is that aaaalllll the "analysts" are going to act like THIS is who Nestor is. Brace yourself for all the "carriage turned back into a pumpkin" talk. 🙄🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

This New York Yankees fan thinks it just wasn't Cortes' night.

Aaron Boone pulled Cortes from the game in the fifth inning after he allowed the two home runs. His stat line read as follows: 4.1 innings pitched, seven hits, four earned runs, two strikeouts. That'll bring his otherworldly statistics down to earth a little.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far