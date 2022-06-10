"So out of shape" "I think the man was laughing rounding third" - MLB Twitter reacts to Miami Marlins Jesus Aguilar getting thrown out trying to score all the way from first

Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins have not given fans too much to watch this season. The Marlins are a solid fourth in the American League East, and as we enter the midway point of June, it does not look very likely they will catch the New York Mets, who are leading the division.

Jesus Aguilar is a veteran and former All-Star who is playing his third season for the Miami Marlins. A sturdy first baseman, Aguilar is not exactly known for his speed. An incident yesterday reminded Twitter that Aguilar will probably not be receiving any designations for acumen on the basepath.

Jesus Aguilar of the Miami Marlins tries to stretch to third base, gets gunned out

Although he is getting older, Aguilar is having a decent season. He broke out for the Marlins last year when he hit 22 home runs and 93 RBIs. He is following up on that success with six home runs and 23 RBIs so far.

Aguilar, originally from Venezuela, spent the most years of his career with the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians). He was selected to play in his first and only All-Star game in 2018. He hit 35 home runs with the Milwaukee Brewers that season.

Last night, during a game between the Marlins and the Washington Nationals, Aguilar was on first base in the bottom of the fifth inning with one out.

It was Stephen Strasbourg's first start with the Nationals in over a year since surgery. On a 0-1 pitch, Avisail Garcia sent the ball deep into left center field. Thinking he had time and space, Aguilar decided to run all the way home.

The throw from the outfield was cut off by Nats shortstop Luis Garcia and gunned home. Catcher Riley Adams had no problem tagging Jose Aguilar out before he scored.

Aguilar, who is 6'3 and 277 lbs, laughed at the play as he knew full well that he is no speed demon. Fans on Twitter, sensing the loveability of Jesus Aguilar, had all sorts of things to say about the ambitious base running strategy.

The Marlins finished the game with a 7-4 win and will head to Houston this weekend to take on the Houston Astros. With a record of 25-30, they will remain in fourth place in the National League East, between the Nationals and the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies.

