“So we’re just ignoring the entire Yankees pitching staff?” “Does Martin Perez not exist? lol” - MLB fans are disappointed with CY Young rankings, pitchers from both Florida teams top the list

We are now approaching the midway point of the 2022 MLB season. Things are starting to get heated in the Cy Young Award race in both leagues. We have seen some outstanding seasons on the mound all across the league this year. The MLB decided to drop their updated rankings list, and it is interesting to say the least.

The list features Shane McClanahan and Sandy Alcantara on the top of their respective leagues. Both pitch for Florida teams and are having absolutely fantastic seasons.

McClanahan is dominating in the American League, having an 8-3 record through 15 starts. He also has just a 1.77 ERA, which is the lowest in baseball and 123 strikeouts, the most in baseball. Alcantara is currently making the game of baseball look easy this year in Miami. Through 16 starts, Alcantara has a 8-3 record with two complete game shutouts thrown this year. He also has just a 1.95 ERA, the lowest in the National League, and has the most innings pitched this season.

Although the two players are having amazing seasons, the list is still pretty controversial. Cases can be made for a lot of pitchers to be number one, and there are pitchers who have been left off the list completely.

So we're just ignoring the entire Yankees pitching staff?…you're seriously trying to tell us Dylan Cease is having a better season than Nestor and Cole.

It is nearly impossible to create a perfect rankings list with just five pitchers from each league. As per usual, MLB fans were angry about the rankings and thought the list needed major changes. This is what the fans had to say about the list.

MLB fans are outraged over Cy Young rankings

The New York Yankees currently have the best rotation in Major League Baseball. They have a combined team ERA of just a 2.93 which is the lowest in the league. However, not one of their pitchers is included in the top five of this ranking.

how do the yankees have the best pitching staff and not one is top 5

Bruh where is at least one yankee pitcher?

Texas Rangers ace Martin Perez is also having a great season this year in the MLB. He is currently 6-2 with just a 2.22 ERA, yet he is nowhere to be seen on this list.

This fan said all of the rankings in the American League were horrible.

Although it can sometimes get shadowed by his hitting, Shohei Ohtani is having a dominant season on the bump for the Los Angeles Angels. He has just a 2.68 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched. He could definitely make a case for being on this list.

Isn't Shohei ahead of Gausman in a lot of things except innings/games pitched?

A list with just 10 MLB pitchers on it will always be controversial, as there are so many pitchers who are worthy of mention. It is going to be interesting to see how the season plays out for these pitchers.

