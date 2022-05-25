"Some guy in a Mets NYPD cap just flagged me down on the street near the ballpark. Turns out it was David Wright" - New York Mets fan favorite David Wright makes appearance at Oracle Park, reconnects with play-by-play announcer

David Wright spent 14 years with the New York Mets. When he officially walked away from the game, he was one of the most beloved players ever to have donned the New York Mets uniform. With seven All-Star selections in his storied career, David Wright left an indelible mark on the fanbase in New York and around the MLB.

With a career batting average of .296 and 242 homers, David Wright is no stranger to electrifying ballparks. In addition to his offensive prowess, he was a defensive stalwart at third base and was awarded a Golden Glove twice in his lengthy career.

Wayne Randazzo, the play-by-play announcer, recounted the story of his run-in with David Wright.

Wayne Randazzo @WayneRandazzo Some guy in a Mets NYPD cap just flagged me down on the street near the ballpark. Turns out it was David Wright. Some guy in a Mets NYPD cap just flagged me down on the street near the ballpark. Turns out it was David Wright.

This was only the first of many sightings, as David Wright was spotted graciously posing for pictures with fans all throughout Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants.

Tim Healey @timbhealey David Wright was at Mets-Giants tonight. Here he is wearing an NYPD hat and signing autographs for fans. David Wright was at Mets-Giants tonight. Here he is wearing an NYPD hat and signing autographs for fans. https://t.co/xGPYleAPrX

David Wright may live in California now, but there was still a swarm of New York Mets fans hoping to meet the former cornerstone of their team.

David Wright was a franchise player for the New York Mets

The Captain in what would be his final MLB game

A player who spends their entire big league career with a single team is very rare. David Wright ingratiated himself to the Mets fanbase, as evidenced by how beloved he still is. He may never have won a World Series, but he won the hearts and minds of anybody who watched him play.

David Wright also took the time to wish the current New York Mets manager, Buck Showalter, a happy birthday ahead of the game against the San Francisco Giants.

New York Mets @Mets The Captain had to wish Buck a happy birthday. The Captain had to wish Buck a happy birthday. https://t.co/ju7xIgmRAg

For those of you who may not have gotten the opportunity to witness David Wright's playing career, here is a highlight package from YouTube that captures the wealth of talent he displayed.

David Wright is a potential Hall of Famer, but for fans of the New York Mets, he will alsways be remembered as one of the best players in the team's recent history and the best leader the team and city could have asked for.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt