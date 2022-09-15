"Something is amiss in that clubhouse" "This is not normal behavior for a manager" - Houston Astros fans concerned after star player Yordan Alvarez directly contradicts manager Dusty Baker on his injury status

The Houston Astros have the best record in the American League and the second-best in the MLB, but they are not without issues. Star player Yordan Alvarez was not active for their game today against the Detroit Tigers. When asked about it, manager Dusty Baker said it was a result of hand soreness, an issue Alvarez has been dealing with all season.

Dusty Baker's answer, however, did not line up with what Yordan Alvarez had to say about his inactivity. Chandler Rome, a beat reporter covering the Houston Astros, summarized the series of events via Twitter.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome The question that Dusty Baker answered pregame that prompted the soreness response was: "is this just a routine off day for Yordan?"



Baker went out of his way to say it wasn't and that Alvarez was sore. Alvarez said afterward he is not, contradicting his manager.

Chandler Rome would go on to expand that Alvarez summoned the reporters to make his statement. Also stating that Yordan Alvarez learned of Dusty Baker's comments on Twitter. Therefore, he directly and intentionally contradicted his manager.

Chandler Rome would go on to expand that Alvarez summoned the reporters to make his statement. Also stating that Yordan Alvarez learned of Dusty Baker's comments on Twitter. Therefore, he directly and intentionally contradicted his manager.

That's not how this works. The player called us over and told us to write/record what he said. The manager talks to the media twice a day. We write what he says. There is no manufacturing drama. They're doing a pretty good job of authoring it on their own.

he saw the tweets from Julia and I and the story I wrote before the game.

This is a messy and strange situation for a team like the Astros. Normally, this level of dysfunction is seen from a team way outside the playoff window. Instead, we are seeing it from one of the best teams in baseball, and involving one of the team's best players.

Yordan Alvarez requested to speak with the media after the game and said, through an interpreter, that his hands are not sore and he is fine to play. He was available off the bench today and was under the impression today was a scheduled off day.

Something is amiss in that clubhouse and/or front office.

mag @brantleyktucker Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome The question that Dusty Baker answered pregame that prompted the soreness response was: “is this just a routine off day for Yordan?”



this is not normal behavior for a manager

Greg Toohey @gregtoohey

Quit the foolishness. What are we doing here? Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome The question that Dusty Baker answered pregame that prompted the soreness response was: “is this just a routine off day for Yordan?”



You're 43 games over .500. Quit the foolishness. What are we doing here?

Despite the tremendous success they have had in his tenure, Dusty Baker has been under fire all season from Astros fans. This latest discrepency was another gripe to add to the list.

plimby / jae 🐥 @jaerockets Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome The question that Dusty Baker answered pregame that prompted the soreness response was: “is this just a routine off day for Yordan?”



I hate Dusty Baker so much

If this issue between a star player and manager has a larger impact than awkwardness, it could lead to disaster. It is happening at the worst time imaginable.

adam ivy @adamivy1 Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome The question that Dusty Baker answered pregame that prompted the soreness response was: “is this just a routine off day for Yordan?”



Whelp that's always good to see right before playoffs

The Houston Astros will be in desperate need of Alvarez and his offensive output in the postseason. Dusty Baker certainly knows that, and will hopefully rectify the situation soon.

So now Baker is pissing off the Cuban monster, I don't think so! Time for Dusty to hit the road

As mentioned earlier, issues with Dusty Baker and his managerial status are nothing new. It is now reaching a point where his job security is in question.

I have a feeling Baker is out after this year. I wonder if there is a disconnect between the locker room and him or if the players feel he isn't or hasn't been maximizing the lineups like he should.

The Houston Astros will have to get this matter settled internally before the playoffs start.

The Houston Astros will need Yordan Alvarez at his best in the postseason

Texas Rangers v Houston Astros

With Alvarez insisting that he is healthy, he will likely ramp up his playing time heading into the playoffs. The Astros offense needs stars like himself and Jose Altuve to be at their best if they want to win a championship.

Alvarez is currently hitting a batting average of .295 and has 33 home runs. It is an offensive production that the Astros cannot go without. As long as his relationship with Baker has not soured too much, Yordan Alvarez will be integral in the upcoming playoffs.

