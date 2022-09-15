"Something is amiss in that clubhouse" "This is not normal behavior for a manager" - Houston Astros fans concerned after star player Yordan Alvarez directly contradicts manager Dusty Baker on his injury status

The Houston Astros have the best record in the American League and the second-best in the MLB, but they are not without issues. Star player Yordan Alvarez was not active for their game today against the Detroit Tigers. When asked about it, manager Dusty Baker said it was a result of hand soreness, an issue Alvarez has been dealing with all season.
Dusty Baker's answer, however, did not line up with what Yordan Alvarez had to say about his inactivity. Chandler Rome, a beat reporter covering the Houston Astros, summarized the series of events via Twitter.
Chandler Rome would go on to expand that Alvarez summoned the reporters to make his statement. Also stating that Yordan Alvarez learned of Dusty Baker's comments on Twitter. Therefore, he directly and intentionally contradicted his manager.
This is a messy and strange situation for a team like the Astros. Normally, this level of dysfunction is seen from a team way outside the playoff window. Instead, we are seeing it from one of the best teams in baseball, and involving one of the team's best players.
Despite the tremendous success they have had in his tenure, Dusty Baker has been under fire all season from Astros fans. This latest discrepency was another gripe to add to the list.
If this issue between a star player and manager has a larger impact than awkwardness, it could lead to disaster. It is happening at the worst time imaginable.
The Houston Astros will be in desperate need of Alvarez and his offensive output in the postseason. Dusty Baker certainly knows that, and will hopefully rectify the situation soon.
As mentioned earlier, issues with Dusty Baker and his managerial status are nothing new. It is now reaching a point where his job security is in question.
The Houston Astros will have to get this matter settled internally before the playoffs start.
The Houston Astros will need Yordan Alvarez at his best in the postseason
With Alvarez insisting that he is healthy, he will likely ramp up his playing time heading into the playoffs. The Astros offense needs stars like himself and Jose Altuve to be at their best if they want to win a championship.
Alvarez is currently hitting a batting average of .295 and has 33 home runs. It is an offensive production that the Astros cannot go without. As long as his relationship with Baker has not soured too much, Yordan Alvarez will be integral in the upcoming playoffs.