“Something special happening in Queens this year” - MLB Twitter reacts as Eduardo Escobar becomes 11th New York Mets player in history to hit for cycle

The New York Mets are once again the best team in their league. After tying the the Los Angeles Dodgers in a highly anticipated four-game series, the Mets traveled down the coast to meet Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

The Mets have a record of 38-19 with this victory and are nine games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in their division, the National League East. Only the New York Yankees of the American League have a better record. Last night, it was all about one man, Eduardo Escobar, who made a little bit of Mets history.

Fans are loving the 2022 New York Mets as Eduardo Escobar hitting for the cycle pushes them over San Diego Padres

The New York Mets are one of the best hitting teams around right now. Their team average, .267, is the highest average of any pro team. They also lead baseball with 518 hits as a team, as well as runs scored with 297 of them.

Any team with stats as impressive as this is sure to win a lot of games. Last night, the Mets rolled into San Diego with hopes of kicking off the three-game series on the right foot.

The New York Mets will play three games in San Diego Padres before traveling back to the Los Angeles area to take on the Angels, who have now lost 11 straight. The Mets will then return to Queens to take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Starting last night for the Mets was Carlos Carrasco. Carrasco pitched seven innings and allowed only two earned runs on five hits to the Padres. Fortunately for Carrasco, his team would produce plenty of runs to support him.

The game broke open very early. Eduardo Escobar hit a bases-loaded single that drove in a pair of runs and put the Mets up by a score of 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

Escobar's second hit was a leadoff double that came off Padres starter Blake Snell to start the fourth inning. A subsequent infield single by his teammate, first baseman Pete Alonso, then drove Escobar home.

Escobar's third hit of the evening came off Padres relief pitcher Craig Stammen. A two-run home run in the eighth inning scored J.D. Davis and put the New York Mets up by a score of 7-2. Escobar's final hit of the day came in the form of a triple to deep right in the ninth inning, putting the New York Mets up 9-5.

The Mets would win 11-5, with Eduardo Escobar becoming the first Met since David Wright to hit for the cycle, and only the 11th player in New York Mets history to do so.

