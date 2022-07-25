“Soto would be a better deal than Ohtani” “Can someone ask him about the lack of balance in this lineup” - New York Mets fans angry with GM Billy Eppler possibly making an offer for Ohtani or Soto

The New York Mets are in a very tough situation at this point in the season. Although a great team, injuries have finally caught up to them. They are now just half a game ahead of the Atlanta Braves for first in the National League East. The team needs to make some moves soon, or else they might concede the division to Atlanta.

Jim Duquette @Jim_Duquette Billy Eppler - on whether the Mets made an offer for Ohtani or Soto “I can’t comment on either “ On Alvarez and being ready to play in the major leagues “we think he has more development in the bat and defensively “ but in regards to Vientos “he’s getting close” Billy Eppler - on whether the Mets made an offer for Ohtani or Soto “I can’t comment on either “ On Alvarez and being ready to play in the major leagues “we think he has more development in the bat and defensively “ but in regards to Vientos “he’s getting close”

The trade deadline is just over a week away, with August 2 being the last day for any big league trades. So far, the Mets have been relatively quiet, with their only trade being for Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

There have been many rumors concerning huge trades around the Mets, specifically for Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto. Another rumor has arisen that two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani might be traded as the Los Angeles Angels continue to struggle.

Since the Mets are a large market team looking to win now, they are the center for most trade rumors. When asked about if there were any offers made for Juan Soto or Shohei Ohtani, Mets general manager Billy Eppler said, "I can’t comment on either."

The New York Mets also have a lot of prospects that are almost major league ready. Catcher Francisco Alvarez has been on fire for Triple-A Syracuse, and could be called up by the end of this season. Eppler was asked about Alvarez possibly contributing in the majors where he said, "We think he has more development in the bat and defensively."

Many Mets fans were disappointed in Eppler's most recent trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. This sent reliable reliever Colin Holderman away for Daniel Vogelbach. Since the Mets are looking to strengthen their pitching, it does not make a lot of sense to trade one of their best pitchers in the bullpen.

kap @hopefulmetsfan @Jim_Duquette Can someone ask him about the lack of balance in this lineup and the lack of POWER? The Mets don’t hit homeruns and can’t score quickly. They are too reliant on contact hitting. That’s a problem @Jim_Duquette Can someone ask him about the lack of balance in this lineup and the lack of POWER? The Mets don’t hit homeruns and can’t score quickly. They are too reliant on contact hitting. That’s a problem

The New York Mets still need a solid bat and additions to the bullpen if they want this year's deadline to be considered a win.

(((Zero))) 🏳️‍🌈 @mrZgeist @Jim_Duquette needed a righty masher who can play OF or 3B. still need a lefty masher badly for dh or maybe just get contrares. @Jim_Duquette needed a righty masher who can play OF or 3B. still need a lefty masher badly for dh or maybe just get contrares.

bates @abates04 @Jim_Duquette Hey Jimbo, So confused so far with them,Cohen says he wants to compete with the big boys,Dodgers,Braves,Yanks,Stros, but we make a deal for Vogelbach?? Cmon ! And give up valuable pen arm ! They need to stop tip toeing around and grow up ! Cj Cron,JD Martinez,Bell,Robertson,Chafi @Jim_Duquette Hey Jimbo, So confused so far with them,Cohen says he wants to compete with the big boys,Dodgers,Braves,Yanks,Stros, but we make a deal for Vogelbach?? Cmon ! And give up valuable pen arm ! They need to stop tip toeing around and grow up ! Cj Cron,JD Martinez,Bell,Robertson,Chafi

If they fail to add anyone meaningful, the NL East could easily slip to the Atlanta Braves.

What the New York Mets and Juan Soto trade could look like

If the Mets want to go after Juan Soto, they will have to give up a huge trade package. Soto is just 23 years old and will dominate the league for the years to come. His value is almost unmatched compared to any other player in Major League Baseball.

Moonshadow @Henry43194920 @Jim_Duquette Soto would be a better deal than Ohtani simply because of the age. That said,knowing Alvarez, Baty, and Vientos will all be in the majors next season,would the Mets settle for a smaller deal like going for Josh Bell at the TD and a reliever without giving up a top prospect? @Jim_Duquette Soto would be a better deal than Ohtani simply because of the age. That said,knowing Alvarez, Baty, and Vientos will all be in the majors next season,would the Mets settle for a smaller deal like going for Josh Bell at the TD and a reliever without giving up a top prospect?

The Mets will likely have to trade a big leaguer and 3-4 of their top prospects. They will also have to take on Patrick Corbin's roughly $25 million per year contract. The trade could look something like this:

Nationals Recieve: J.D. Davis, Francisco Alvarez (AAA), Ronny Mauricio (AA), Alex Ramirez (A+)

Mets Recieve: Juan Soto, Patrick Corbin

Giving up this many prospects is risky, but it could be very beneficial in the long run. Juan Soto is a generational talent, and the New York Mets could really use him on the squad.

