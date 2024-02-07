South Korea embraces plans for world's first baseball stadium & shopping mall mashup, set to open by 2028

South Korea is bracing for a historic sporting accomplishment in the coming years. The country will have the world's first combined baseball stadium and shopping mall, which will come up in the west of Seoul by 2028.

Per reports, South Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group (SSG) has partnered with Pittsburgh-based DLA+ Architecture and Interior Design (DLA+) to design the groundbreaking project. It will be called the Cheongna SSG Baseball Stadium, and will be the new home stadium for the SSG Landers in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

Here's a look at some of the pictures of the upcoming baseball stadium that will be completed by 2028.

Image Credits - DLA+

Image Credits - DLA+

Image Credits - DLA+

In a statement released by DLA+, the company's principal architect, Sunghoon Jung said:

"We envision that Cheongna SSG Baseball Stadium will create a new paradigm for Korean sports and entertainment venues,"

"Historically, South Korean sporting venues have been government-owned and not profitable. As the first privately funded sports project in South Korea, this baseball stadium is being built from the ground up with fan experience and revenue generation in mind. We believe that its success will have a positive impact on the future of the Korean sports and entertainment industry."

The SSG Landers finished third in the KBO in the 2023 season, with a 76-65-3 record. However, they lost to the NC Dinos in the KBO Semi-playoff.

What will be the capacity of South Korea's Cheongna SSG Baseball Stadium?

According to reports, the completed Cheongna SSG Baseball Stadium will seat up to 21,000 fans. The arena will also connect to the Starfield shopping mall, a retail brand recognized for its exceptional guest experiences.

The stadium will also serve as a multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue. It will be used to host various activities, including sports, concerts and community and private events.

Furthermore, it will also feature a hotel with high-end guest rooms and an infinity pool that overlooks the baseball field.

