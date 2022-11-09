WATCH: SSG Landers first baseman Oh Tae-gon makes highlight reel grab to seal KBO Korean Series title

With the championship on the line in Game 6 of the KBO Korean Series, SSG Landers first baseman Oh Tae-gon made a highlight play that's worth a hundred watches as his acrobatic grab sealed the title for his team.

The first baseman was inserted into the game to pinch hit for regular starter Choi Joo-hwan but it was the substitute that made perhaps the most spectacular defensive play of the KBO postseason.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Electric ending to the Korean Championship! Congrats to the SSG Landers Electric ending to the Korean Championship! Congrats to the SSG Landers 🏆 https://t.co/ARuctyuTdS

The Landers, who finished the regular season as the top seed, got a bye to the Korean Series and proceeded to close out the Kiwoom Heroes in six games. SSG closed out Kiwoom in their home stadium of at Incheon (just west of Seoul, South Korea) with a score of 4-3.

KBO's surprise team

Former MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig playing for the Kiwoom Heroes (Image from Yonhap)

While the Landers sealed their title in Game 6 of the Korean Series, it was their opponents, the Kiwoom Heroes, that have been the biggest revelation in the league this season.

Kiwoom finished third-overall in the regular season and had to overcome reigning champions KT Wiz Suwon and second-seed LG Twins in the KBO step-ladder playoff format to punch a ticket to the Korean Series.

Powered by the bat of Lee Jung-ho and the arm of An Woo-jin, both of whom missed just one statistical category to win the batting and pitching crown respectively. Their presence alongside former MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig, the Heroes made a Cinderella run in the postseason before being edged out by the SSG Landers.

