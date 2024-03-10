"Speaks volumes to what kind of athlete he is" - Aaron Judge lauds Mookie Betts for accepting new Dodgers shortstop role

Aaron Judge, the 31-year-old New York Yankees slugger, praised fellow outfielder Mookie Betts, who recently decided to play shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers. This move shows Mookie Betts' commitment and dedication to baseball.

Aaron Judge, who has an immense amount of respect for both the game and fellow players, appreciated Betts' skill and said that his ability to play many positions shows how great of a player he is.

“He’s got five or six Gold Gloves in the outfield, which is impressive and usually you keep those guys in that position when they are that good,’’ Judge said before working out at Steinbrenner Field.

“The selflessness of him to go out there and try to help the team by moving to the infield and then not just that, but now moving to shortstop, speaks volumes to what kind of athlete he is and what kind of teammate he is.”

“It’s remarkable,” Judge said about Mookie Betts' decision, which he had taken because Gavin Lux was struggling at the position of being a starter.

Similar to Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts is in the prime of his career. Besides being the Red Sox's AL MVP in 2018, Betts finished second in the AL MVP vote twice and twice in the NL MVP vote while playing for the Dodgers, including the previous season.

“I’ve seen him play the infield, and he’s got great skills. He’s got great hands. He has great movement,’’ Judge said. “I know he came up as a second baseman with the Red Sox, but they said, ‘We’ve got this guy Dustin Pedroia, so you’d better learn a new position.’ So I’m excited to see what he does.”

To make room for Juan Soto, Judge moved to center. Naturally, he made a statement about how many similarities he and Betts have.

Judge's acknowledgment of these qualities shows how important Betts' move is for the Dodgers. This is a decision that might have a big effect on how well they play in the next season.

Although there will definitely be a learning curve as Betts moves to shortstop, his skill and work ethic suggest a smooth conversion. With a fellow player like Judge acknowledging his dedication, baseball fans can expect to see Betts shine in his new role.

Aaron Judge praises new coach's approach

The top player for the Yankees, Aaron Judge, is excited about James Rowson, the team's new hitting instructor. According to Judge, Rowson has an understanding of both the mental toughness and hitting mechanics required to be successful at the bat.

“He gets the side of analytics and the swing mechanics, the biomechanics of your swing,” Judge said. “But he also understands game planning and being in the box, and what it means to stand in the box when you're facing 98 MPH with some sink and a nasty slider.”

He also appreciates that Rowson has experience in the minor leagues, which could be helpful for younger players on the team.

Judge seems optimistic about Rowson's ability to improve the Yankees' hitting this season.

