St. Louis Cardinals fans have had enough of manager Oliver Marmol. The five-year Cardinals coach, who was promoted to manager for the 2022 season, has presided over the team's worst start to a season in 50 years.

A 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the St. Louis Cardinals a full 10 games out of first place in the National League Central. Now 10-19, the team has won just five of its last 17 games since last claiming back-to-back victories on April 11-12 against the Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies are currently the only team in the NL worse off than St. Louis, and there's only a one-game difference as Colorado wrapped up the weekend at 9-20.

Oliver Marmol led the St. Louis Cardinals to the National League Central title with a 93-69 record in 2022. However, the team has yet to to recover from a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. St. Louis held a 2-0 lead on Philadelphia entering the ninth inning, before the Phillies scored six runs in the frame to take the game.

Philadelphia, riding the momentum against a shell-shocked Cardinals squad, won Game 2 with a 2-0 score to sweep St. Louis out of the playoffs.

❤️Cards ⚾️ Fire Marmol & Fire Mozeliak @Cardinals1350 @Cardinals There has to be a minimum of one huge change by Tuesday. Ideally, it needs to be firing Marmol. I would be thrilled if Mozeliak was gone as well. A great start would be firing Marmol. Something has to be done by Tuesday. If they don’t, May will be just as bad as April. @Cardinals There has to be a minimum of one huge change by Tuesday. Ideally, it needs to be firing Marmol. I would be thrilled if Mozeliak was gone as well. A great start would be firing Marmol. Something has to be done by Tuesday. If they don’t, May will be just as bad as April.

Everyone @Cardinals Hey, Cardinals social media intern, we know it’s not your fault the Cardinals are a dumpster fire. But please push for MO and Marmol/coaching staff to be fired or resign. We need it.Sincerely,Everyone @Cardinals Hey, Cardinals social media intern, we know it’s not your fault the Cardinals are a dumpster fire. But please push for MO and Marmol/coaching staff to be fired or resign. We need it.Sincerely, Everyone

The St. Louis Cardinals have not been the same since the sudden end to the 2022 postseason. St. Louis' president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, has taken his share of the heat for how he constructed the 2023 roster.

However, as the team continues to struggle despite seemingly having more than enough talent to be far better than its current record, the rage of Cardinals fans is becoming ever more laser-focused on Oliver Marmol.

Brett Gilbert @BrettGilbertTV Brandon Kiley @BKSportsTalk Like, there’s no legitimate explanation for that one. Carlson is batting .195 against RHP this year. He hit .207 against RHP last year. The power numbers are even worse. You have two left-handed bats on the bench.



What gives? Like, there’s no legitimate explanation for that one. Carlson is batting .195 against RHP this year. He hit .207 against RHP last year. The power numbers are even worse. You have two left-handed bats on the bench.What gives? Oliver Marmol is legitimately not even trying. He’s incapable of managing at this level. Time to move on before the season is unsalvageable twitter.com/bksportstalk/s… Oliver Marmol is legitimately not even trying. He’s incapable of managing at this level. Time to move on before the season is unsalvageable twitter.com/bksportstalk/s…

Dave Robicheaux 🛜 @DaveyRobicheaux Oliver Marmol is one of the worst managers I’ve seen in a long time. Cardinals need to fire him immediately.



Wouldn’t hire him to run a doggy day care. Oliver Marmol is one of the worst managers I’ve seen in a long time. Cardinals need to fire him immediately.Wouldn’t hire him to run a doggy day care.

While the Cardinals lost their season opener 10-9 to the Toronto Blue Jays on March 30, St. Louis rallied to win the next two games of the series at Busch Stadium. After winning two straight on April 1 and 2, the Cardinals won the opening series of the year.

However, April 2 also marks the final day so far that St. Louis had a record over .500 at 2-1. The series victory is still one of just two on the season for the Cardinals, who also went 2-1 against the Rockies April 10-12.

Brendan Kelly @BrendanTK8 BREAKING: Oli Marmol manager of the St. Louis Cardinals fucking sucks. #Stlcards Per @brendantk8 BREAKING: Oli Marmol manager of the St. Louis Cardinals fucking sucks. #Stlcards Per @brendantk8

MAB @mabroadchurch Oli Marmol @_Dharmabum_ I hope they keep loosing so we’ll have a change in management.Oli Marmol @_Dharmabum_ I hope they keep loosing so we’ll have a change in management. 👎Oli Marmol

ZG @ZGordz If there’s one manager in baseball that should be fired, it has to be Oliver Marmol. No one is doing less with more in baseball. If there’s one manager in baseball that should be fired, it has to be Oliver Marmol. No one is doing less with more in baseball.

St. Louis Cardinals fans are openly offering Oliver Marmol on the open market. If anyone wants him, give the team a call. He'd likely come cheap.

How long can St. Louis Cardinals stick with Oliver Marmol?

Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts toward umpire Dan Iassogna

The Cardinals have an off-day on Monday before opening a six-game homestand by taking on the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. The managerial seat at Busch Stadium is already very hot. If the team puts up a poor homestand, the seat will melt underneath Oliver Marmol.

