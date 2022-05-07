St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction & Match Preview- May 8th | MLB Regular Season 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants wrap up a four-game weekend series this Sunday at Oracle Park. The Cardinals won the first game by a score of 7-1. Miles Mikolas recorded the victory and improved to 2-1 on the season with an ERA of 1.53.

The St. Louis Cardinals were able to keep the Giants bats cold in the first game of the series. Will the home team bounce back and take the final game of the series? This article will dive into everything you need to know ahead of the series finale in San Francisco.

Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Sunday, May 8, 4:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

St. Louis Cardinals Team Preview

The St. Louis Cardinals currently sit with a record of 15-10 on the season and are 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central standings. On Thursday night, the Cardinals blew out the home team and won by a score of 7-1.

Yadier Molina started things off with a solo home run down the left field line. This was Molina's first home run of the season and his 172nd of his career.

"Yadier Molina ties Ted Simmons for 9th all-time in #STLCards history for home runs!" - @ St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Edman continued his great start to the season, going 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Edman is now batting .325 with three home runs and 14 RBIs. Edman is also tied with teammate Harrison Bader for the MLB lead in stolen bases with six so far this season.

John Denton @JohnDenton555 2B Tommy Edman after his three-hit night in the #STLCards 7-1 defeat of the Giants: “It all comes down to everyone having good, consistent at-bats throughout the lineup.” Evan Frondorf has the story from San Francisco. atmlb.com/3KWNagE 2B Tommy Edman after his three-hit night in the #STLCards 7-1 defeat of the Giants: “It all comes down to everyone having good, consistent at-bats throughout the lineup.” Evan Frondorf has the story from San Francisco. atmlb.com/3KWNagE

Tyler O'Neill is starting to heat up as he went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. O'Neill is now 4-for-9 in his last two games as he tries to turn around his slow start to his 2022 season.

The Cardinals pitching staff continues to be dominant, allowing just one run. Miles Mikolas went 5.2 innings, allowing just one run, and his ERA now sits at an impressive 1.53 (third in the NL). The Cardinals give the ball to Dakota Hudson on Sunday. Will he continue the impressive pitching the Cardinals staff has had all year?

Key Player: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson is a key player for the Cardinals this upcoming Sunday. Hudson comes in with a 2-2 record with a 3.16 ERA. The Cardinals will need Hudson to go deep into the game as the Cardinals have not had a day off since April 18.

St. Louis Cardinals Predicted Lineup

The Cardinals projected lineup can be seen below.

1 Tommy Edman, 2B 2 Paul Goldschmidt, 1B 3 Nolan Arenado, 3B 4 Tyler O'Neill, LF 5 Albert Pujols, DH 6 Dylan Carlson, RF 7 Harrison Bader, CF 8 Yadier Molina, C 9 Paul Dejong, SS

San Francisco Giants Team Preview

The San Francisco Giants have struggled as of late, losing their previous four games as of Friday morning. The team sits in fourth place in the highly-competitive NL West with a 14-11 record.

Brandon Belt has been sidelined after contracting COVID-19 and is expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's contest. The Giants will surely welcome his bat back into the lineup as the team has scored three runs combined in their last three games played. The Giants will look to turn their recent woes around in this Sunday's matchup at home.

Key Player: Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson is a key player for the Giants in this game. Pederson has a favorable matchup against Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson. On the season, Pederson is batting .295 with six home runs and 10 RBIs. Pederson will need to be a factor if the Giants want any chance of winning this matchup.

San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

The San Francisco Giants predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Mike Yastrzemski, RF 2 Brandon Belt, 1B 3 Darin Ruff, DH 4 Joc Pederson, LF 5 Brandon Crawford, SS 6 Thairo Estrada, 2B 7 Joey Bart, C 8 Steven Duggar, CF 9 Mauricio Dubon, 3B

Cardinals vs. Giants Match Prediction

This will be an interesting matchup with Dakota Hudson going up against the left-handed bats of the San Francisco Giants. Take the home team in this one as they bounce back and get one in the win column. Final score: Giants 4, Cardinals 3.

Where to watch: Cardinals vs. Giants

The game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Bay Area, and MLB Extra Innings. For more news and updates, check out the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

