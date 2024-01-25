"Standin on bidness" - Olivia Dunne supports fellow LSU gymnast's latest partnership with legal firm

American gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne is one of the highest-earning female athletes in the college world. She recently showed her support for fellow LSU gymnast Aleah Finnegan's recent collaboration deal.

Aleah, the Filipino-American gymnast, recently announced a new collaboration with the legal firm Get Gordan on Instagram.

"The Get Gordon team is proud to announce our partnership with LSU Gymnast and our first Olympic athlete, Aleah Finnegan!"

Shortly after this post went up, Dunne stood behind her fellow LSU star and commented:

“Standin on bidness”

Olivia Dunne reveals her plans after college

LSU Tigers star Olivia Dunne, who is in her senior year, opened up about her plans after graduation.

She talked about her interest in having her own brand someday after her graduation.

"But after school, I would definitely like to have my own brand," Dunne said. to On3 "Yes, I love working with brands, but I would like to have my own thing, my own product one day. I'm not sure exactly what that is yet, but I definitely feel like I can do something entrepreneurial. So, I would like to have my own product."

The social media star has been one of the most famous faces of the LSU Tigers team. She has created her own 'Livvy Foundation' to help other female athletes like her get NIL deals.

The 21-year-old is dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.

