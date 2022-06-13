"Stanton low-key looks like Borat" "Looks terrible but f**k it" - MLB Twitter reacts to new "Mustached Maniacs" on New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have now won 44 games. With performances like that so far this year, it is small wonder why the Yankees are currently the best team in baseball and leading their division, head and shoulders over everybody else.

Due to their unchallenged success, fans and observers have been wondering what exactly is the winning recipe for Aaron Boone's club? They have the best ERA in baseball at 2.85. Is that why they've been winning? Not quite. Perhaps their 98 home runs, the most in the league? Keep guessing...

New York Yankees show off some of their facial hair, fans react on Twitter

The reason the Yankees have been doing so well may have to do with their moustaches. Ever since veteran Matt Carpenter signed with the club a little over a fortnight ago, staches have been all the rage around the Yankees clubhouse.

And they must have some value, because Matt Carpenter became the fastest player in New York Yankees history to hit 6+ home runs after he capped off his night last night with two home runs and seven RBIs.

The moustache was also popularized by Nestor Cortes, who has been the best starter in the Yankees rotation this season. Nestor Cortes has the sixth-lowest ERA in the MLB with an ERA and a record of 5-2.

Deathstarchris @deathstatchris @TalkinYanks Judge looks like that one Italian cousin @TalkinYanks Judge looks like that one Italian cousin

The newest members of the club who appear to be dawning staches are Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. Both have had stupendous years in 2022 for the New York Yankees.

Giancarlo Stanton is in his fifth season with the Yankees after coming over in 2017 from the Florida Marlins. The former MVP is batting .276 on the season with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs.

Art @Artman_22 @TalkinYanks Let them rock the damn beards already. It’s 2022!!! @TalkinYanks Let them rock the damn beards already. It’s 2022!!!

Aaron Judge is breaking the league wide open. With 24 home runs, he currently leads the MLB in moonshots. With 52 runs, he also leads the MLB in that statistic. Judge, a former Rookie of the Year, is becoming the odds-on favorite to win the American League MVP this season.

Fans have reacted online, likening Stanton to Sacha Baron Cohen's infamous alter-ego Borat.

However, fans seem to prefer Stanton's moustache to Judge's. The New York Yankees will kick off a series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far