In April 2017, former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte expressed regret for resorting to steroids, which resulted in an 80-game suspension for violating MLB's drug policy. Apparently, Marte tested positive for Nandrolone, a banned substance that acts as a growth hormone and can increase muscle mass.

"I have been informed that I have tested positive in one of the tests that are regularly done in my job," Marte said in a statement released by the MLBPA. "In this very difficult moment, I apologize to my family, the Pittsburgh Pirates, my teammates, my fans and baseball in general.

"Neglect and lack of knowledge have led me to this mistake, with the high price to pay of being away from the field that I enjoy and love so much. With much embarrassment and helplessness, I ask for forgiveness for unintentionally disrespecting so many people who have trusted in my work and have supported me so much. I promise to learn the lesson that this ordeal has left me. God bless you."

Consequently, Marte, who signed a six-year, $31 million contract with the Pirates in 2014, had to forfeit $2.2 million in salary due to the ban. He returned to the team on July 18th, 2018 for a game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pittsburgh Pirates moved Andrew McCutchen from center to right field following Starling Marte's suspension

New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 04: Starling Marte #6 of the New York Mets at bat during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on April 04, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Brewers defeated the Mets 9-0. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte's 80-game suspension forced the team to move outfielder Andrew McCutchen from center to right field. McCutchen, who has never played a game in right field in his entire Major League career, had to quickly adjust to his new position and make 13 appearances.

Andrew also batted .279/.363/.486, with 28 home runs, 11 stolen bases, and 88 RBIs during the 2017 MLB season.

On January 15, 2018, Andrew was traded by the Pirates to the Giants along with cash considerations.

