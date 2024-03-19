"Starting the season off with a no hitter" - Red Sox fans hopeful as Brayan Bello is handed Opening Day starter duties

The Boston Red Sox have announced 24-year-old pitcher Brayan Bello as a starter for their Opening Day game.

Earlier this month, Bello signed a new six-year $55 million contract extension, which includes a seventh-year club option for $21 million.

After the news of the Opening Day starter duties was officially announced by the club, fans have been pretty ecstatic about it. They seem to believe that the pitcher deserves to be a starter on Opening Day for the club and are hopeful of great things from him in the upcoming season.

"Starting the season off with a no hitter is such a great move good job," one fan said.

Bello was 12-11 last year with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts.

Brayan Bello shares Pedro Martinez's advice to him following his Red Sox contract extension

Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello recently opened up about what club icon Pedro Martinez told him after he signed a six-year extension.

While recalling Martinez's advice, Bello said that the MLB HOFer asked him not to lose conviction or be afraid.

"Don't be afraid out there, just throw what you're going to throw with conviction," Bello repeated Martinez's words

The 24-year-old pitcher is one of the Red Sox's homegrown talents and fans would really hope to see something special from him this season.

