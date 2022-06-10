“Stay mad, best record in the NL” “Just jealous at this point” - New York Mets fans clash with other MLB fans on Twitter after blowout loss to San Diego Padres

The New York Mets just lost in a 13-2 blowout to the San Diego Padres, causing them to lose the series against the Padres. Furthermore, the game before saw the Mets get shutout by the Padres, ultimately losing 7-0. Because of this, and a recent series split with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mets fans and MLB fans alike are freaking out, thinking that the Mets are going to slip soon.

"FINAL: #Mets 2 - San Diego 13" - New York Mets

The New York Mets have looked invincable so far this season. However, this past week, they got a taste of reality when they played two powerful teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, who are both fighting for first place in the National League West. During this seven-game stretch, the Mets went 2-4 and got shut out on two separate occasions.

This is causing fans of the Mets and other competing National League East teams like the Atlanta Braves to freak out. The Mets are known for starting out hot and then going ice cold in the month of June, causing their entire season to become a circus. A lot of fans were battling and going at each other in the Twitter comments section under this Mets post.

New York Mets and other MLB fans react to the Mets recent slump

Many Mets fans are not worried about this recent stretch, and just think it is a fluke. The Mets play the Los Angeles Angels this weekend, and the Angels are currently on a 14-game losing streak, so that series will definitely be interesting.

Tyler 😡 @tyler_mets15 @Mets Teams lose, it’s not that that bothers me. It’s that it is sooooo Mets that it happens when the Braves and Phillies start to win. @Mets Teams lose, it’s not that that bothers me. It’s that it is sooooo Mets that it happens when the Braves and Phillies start to win.

However, there are some fans of other teams who do think the New York Mets are going to skid. There were Atlanta Braves fans who think that they are eventually going to pass the Mets for first place in the National League East. This June is going to be very interesting for the NL East.

Although the New York Mets have had a bit of a rough time so far in their West Coast trip, they still remain first place in the NL East by seven games. They also still have the best record in the National League with a record of 38-21. This is also without their two best pitchers and star first baseman Pete Alonso being day-to-day after an injury sustained during the San Diego Padres series.

Santo @santo_nunnari @Mets sweep LAA to give them 18 straight L’s and we forget about this @Mets sweep LAA to give them 18 straight L’s and we forget about this

Brian Gorley @BrianGorley @Mets Respect to Mets. We know you were without deGrom and Scherzer...and Alonso. We'll take the wins, but know they'd be a lot tougher if you were at full strength. See ya at Citi. @Mets Respect to Mets. We know you were without deGrom and Scherzer...and Alonso. We'll take the wins, but know they'd be a lot tougher if you were at full strength. See ya at Citi.

Even with all of that, the Mets are still a powerful team and a force to be reckoned with in the National League. Their lineup looks complete this year, and their bullpen has stepped up. If this can continue, only success will follow for the Mets later in the year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far