"Stop f****ng with the lineup" "This has to be Dusty Baker’s last season as manager" - Houston Astros fans blame loss to Texas Rangers on legendary manager Dusty Baker

The Houston Astros lost a game in extra innings against their in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers. Unlike other losses this season, Astros fans placed the blame squarely on their manager, Dusty Baker. Baker has been the manager of the Astros since 2020, and his goodwill may be running out.
In this particular game, fans took umbrage with the offensive lineup that he set. Not having Trey Mancini active until an at-bat late in the game was the main sticking point. In the long run, this loss will likely not matter for the Houston Astros standings. However, the situation has turned sour amongst the fanbase with regards to their feelings for the manager.
It is important to note that Dusty Baker has been away from the team due to illness, but still sets the lineup cards for each game.
It is not often that the Astros are bested offensively, but the Texas Rangers managed to do just that. The game was close the whole way, until the Rangers scored five runs in the tenth inning.
This emotional response from the fans has largely been directed at Dusty Baker, rather than the players.
Dusty Baker has been around the MLB for a long time.
Even if the decisions Baker made did cost the Astros this game, they are still the top team in the American League. Moving on from him after an objectively successful season would be quite the overreaction.
It's far more likely that the Houston Astros won't hold anything against Baker while he is recovering.
Part of being the manager is knowing that you have to take the heat when losses occur.
Calling for the job of your coach is a time honored tradition in sports, and Houston Astros fans are honoring that culture with vigor.
This loss to the Texas Rangers will likely just be a bump in the road. However, some Houston Astros fans see it as a symptom of a larger problem.
Dusty Baker will need to get the Houston Astros refocused after this loss to the Texas Rangers
The Astros have a great chance at winning the American League this year, so they will need to block out the noise. Even if some disgruntled fans are calling for Dusty Baker to be fired, he has to manage the team the way he sees fit.
With veterans liek Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman their to steady the ship, it shouldn't take long for the Astros to bounce back.