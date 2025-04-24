Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Mackenzie Gore, Garrett Crochet and more for April 24, 2025

There are only nine games on the MLB schedule on Thursday. The vast majority of teams get to enjoy an off day, but the regular season doesn't stop. Even with only nine matchups, there are still 18 starting pitchers who will rack up some strikeouts.

Determining which ones will or won't go over the assigned line is a challenge, especially when there aren't as many pitchers to choose from. We've compiled a list of the best bets to watch out for on DraftKings.

Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Best MLB strikeout prop bets for April 24

5) MacKenzie Gore: under 7.5 -140

Take the under on MacKenzie Gore (Imagn)

MacKenzie Gore is striking out batters like few others this year. He's got a monumental 37.8% K rate and is averaging a little under 14 per nine innings. However, his line is high on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles offense has been solid enough to be wary of this matchup. Take the under.

4) Garrett Crochet: over 7.5 -130

Take the over on Garrett Crochet today (Imagn)

Garrett Crochet has also been striking out batters at a high rate. He has struck out 28.5% of batters he has faced this year for the Boston Red Sox, but he averages 11.80 K/9. He is also set to take on the Seattle Mariners, a team with a struggling offense that frequently strikes out, so it's a perfect matchup for Crochet to dominate.

3) Corbin Burnes: under 5.5 -140

Corbin Burnes has been disappointing so far (Imagn)

Corbin Burnes has not been his usual dominant self this year. He averages 10.39 K/9 for his career, but he's down to 7.17 this year for the Arizona Diamondbacks. That's not a good recipe even against the Tampa Bay Rays, as 5.5 is a line Burnes might struggle to reach. Take the under.

2) Jacob deGrom: over 5.5 -160 (Safest pick of the day)

Jacob deGrom is the bold prediction today (Imagn)

Thursday's safest pick of the day is Jacob deGrom. He may only have a 23% K rate and 8.31 K/9, but the line is low enough to be confident in the Texas Rangers' ace. He's also facing the Athletics, which is an advantageous matchup for deGrom. He is playing in a minor-league park, but that only matters if the A's make contact. Take the over.

1) J.T. Ginn: under 4.5 +105 (Bold Prediction of the day)

J.T. Ginn is today's bold prediction (Imagn)

On the other side of that matchup is our bold prediction: J.T. Ginn. This season, he is striking out 30.2% of batters faced for the Athletics. Ginn has a difficult matchup on deck, but he's been good that if he can just stay in the game long enough, 4.5 strikeouts is not a high bar to clear. Take the over.

